Woman in her 70s collapses and dies in Incheon amid heat wave warning
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 20:46
A woman in her 70s died of heatstroke in Incheon on Tuesday, where a heat wave warning had been issued.
A call was made to emergency services at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday, reporting that “an elderly woman has collapsed and is lying on the ground, gasping for air” near Bupyeong Station in Bupyeong District, Incheon, according to the Incheon Metropolitan Government on Wednesday.
The woman was found with a body temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and was taken to a hospital by paramedics. She died approximately an hour later.
Incheon city said it suspects heatstroke as the cause of death based on the hospital’s medical assessment and is investigating the circumstances in more detail.
At the time, Incheon recorded a high of 32.9 degrees Celsius, with the apparent temperature reaching 33.3 degrees Celsius.
A heat wave warning had been in effect in Incheon since Monday and was lifted at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Three suspected heat-related deaths have been reported in Incheon since May.
On July 28, a man in his 80s died of heatstroke in Gilsang-myeon, Ganghwa County. The next day, a woman in her 90s died in Wondang-dong, Seo District, Incheon.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
