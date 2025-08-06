 Yongsan-bound KTX train stuck in tunnel due to mechanical issue
Yongsan-bound KTX train stuck in tunnel due to mechanical issue

Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 12:09
[JOONGANG ILBO]

A KTX-Sancheon train traveling from Iksan, North Jeolla, to Yongsan District, Seoul, has been stuck inside a tunnel since around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning due to a mechanical issue.
 
The train came to a halt at around 9:59 a.m. in the Jangjae Tunnel, located between Gongju and Osong stations on the Honam High-Speed Railway line, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail).
 

All 838 passengers are currently staying onboard as emergency measures are carried out.
 
Korail said power and air conditioning systems are functioning normally and that the incident has not affected other trains operating on the line. Passengers are expected to transfer to a different train at Osong Station.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
