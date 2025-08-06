 We are charging ahead…
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 20:30
 
Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Choon‑suak, who chaired the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, has left the party after being exposed for trading stocks through an account under his aide’s name. The People Power Party argued that, in line with precedent, the committee chair should go to the opposition. On Aug. 6, however, the Democratic Party dismissed the call and appointed former Minister of Justice Choo Mi‑ae, a prominent hard-liner, as the new chair. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
 
