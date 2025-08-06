After case closure, the real work begins in dating violence cases

A tragic incident in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, exposed persistent flaws in the way police handle dating violence. A woman in her 30s was abducted and killed by her former boyfriend, also in his 30s. Before her death, she had called the police, reporting that the man had assaulted and harassed her.Officers confirmed the assault but treated the incident as a lovers’ quarrel. They marked the case as resolved on-site after the woman said she did not want him punished and that they had “already reconciled.” Even after further reports, police continued to classify the situation as minor dating violence.The woman later submitted a formal complaint totaling over 600 pages, including recordings, but was still murdered. Her attacker took his own life. Drawing on my experience as a police chief, I question whether officers checked if the suspect was present during the visit, or whether the victim had felt pressured to decline pressing charges.In 2012, following the high-profile Suwon murder by brutal killer Oh Won‑chun — where the victim called 112 for help but police failed to respond in time, leading to her death — the police system underwent reforms. Police shifted 112 emergency calls from local stations to regional headquarters. Station chiefs were required to personally review serious reports, and 112 call center chiefs were promoted to senior ranks to ensure accountability. On paper, this seemed to guarantee careful handling of emergency calls. In reality, it became an exercise in deskbound administration.Frontline officers face a different reality: there are too few personnel at local precincts and substations to manage 112 calls thoroughly. When manpower is short, joint deployments with detective teams should follow, but they often do not. Classifying calls into “Code 0” or “Code 1” based only on the caller’s voice creates further risk.Domestic and dating violence frequently escalate into fatal crimes, as recent cases have shown. Yet, such calls are often closed at the scene. Police cite the principle of nonintervention in private disputes, or victims retract complaints out of fear of retaliation. Without grounds for arrest or detention, officers routinely end cases on the spot.The police need to close this gap. Station chiefs should require daily briefings from detective teams and 112 supervisors on all on-site closures. A simple follow-up call to confirm that no further harm occurred and that the victim is satisfied with the resolution could prevent tragedy.Currently, most 112 cases end with the patrol and detective teams on duty, with little handover to subsequent shifts. This causes delays and weakens investigations. Detectives at stations rely on formal case transfers from precincts rather than accompanying officers for field checks and evidence collection.It is also common for police to tell victims to file formal complaints, even though assault reports trigger investigations automatically. This practice has become a habit that shifts responsibility onto victims. After the Hwaseong incident, the local police chief issued a public apology. In truth, the regional and national police leadership should also apologize. They need to visit the scene, hear the family’s anger firsthand, and search for systemic solutions.The foremost duty of the police is to protect life and safety. When a citizen calls 112, the response should not be limited to local patrol units. Officers from the main station and regional headquarters must also move swiftly to the scene. Follow-up checks are essential in domestic and dating violence cases.While political debate often focuses on police reform and investigative powers, the public’s immediate need is simple: when they are in fear, 112 must work. Reform must begin with how emergency calls are handled.