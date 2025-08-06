Sharp words cannot prevent workplace deaths

A foreign worker fell into a coma at a Posco E&C construction site on Aug. 4. The accident occurred only six days after President Lee Jae Myung harshly rebuked the company during a livestreamed Cabinet meeting on July 29. His remarks came after a string of deadly industrial accidents.At the meeting, Lee declared, “When workers die in the same place in the same way, it means the company is tolerating death — practically intentional homicide.” The day Posco Group issued a public apology and launched a task force to prevent a recurrence, another serious accident followed. It raises the question: Is this company truly, as the president suggested, one that “treats human lives as tools”? And would harsher punishments — such as punitive damages, stock price crashes or even construction license revocation — solve the problem once and for all?Judging from the response at the Cabinet meeting, ministers seemed to believe so. The justice and interior ministers, both current lawmakers, and Minister of SMEs and Startups Han Seong-sook, who comes from the corporate world, all voiced support for unprecedentedly strong penalties. Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Young-hoon, a former labor activist, vowed to “stake his position” and cited Singapore as a model where tougher punishments and real sanctions had transformed the country into a safe nation.Singapore’s case is often cited, and Kim is correct that its industrial accident fatality rate has dropped dramatically over the past two decades. In 2022, the city-state introduced the “Approved Code of Practice” (ACOP) for workplace safety obligations, imposing prison sentences on executives. Yet presenting this as a simple cause-and-effect story distorts the real picture.In 2004, Singapore’s fatality rate was 4.9 deaths per 100,000 workers. That was better than Korea’s 27 per 100,000 but far worse than European leaders such as the Netherlands or Germany, which were already below 1. Rather than respond with immediate punitive crackdowns, Singapore launched a long-term structural reform plan. In 2005, it announced “Workplace Safety and Health [WSH] 2015,” aiming to halve deaths within 10 years.The results came quickly. By 2007, the target was nearly met at 2.9 deaths. Singapore then advanced to “WSH 2018,” which again exceeded its target with a 1.2 rate by 2018. The current plan, “WSH 2028,” set a goal of under 1, which the country achieved by 2023.The driving force was not corporate shaming but national investment in safety technology and research. A key moment came in 2014, when the government linked workplace safety to its “Smart Nation Initiative,” using IT, big data and wearable devices to prevent accidents. Annual government spending ranged from 200 million to 1 billion Singapore dollars ($155 million to $775.8 million).Contrary to Kim’s argument, punishment alone did not achieve these results. In fact, after the ACOP expanded criminal liability for executives, the fatality rate briefly rose in 2024, reaching 1.2 per 100,000. While causation is unclear, the data show that harsher penalties do not automatically guarantee safety.Back in Korea, the tone at the recent Cabinet meeting was closer to what some observers called a “people’s trial against corporations.” Ministers unleashed terms like “crackdown,” “sanctions” and “penalties” toward companies, yet no one discussed structural reforms or technological solutions using IT and AI.Whether Posco E&C deserves to be singled out as an unscrupulous company is uncertain. What is clear is that Lee’s vision of a “first year of zero industrial deaths” will not be achieved with righteous rhetoric or threats of criminal prosecution alone. Preventing workplace fatalities requires long-term structural investment, innovation and consistent follow-up — not just sharp words from the podium.