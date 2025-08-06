The cycle of political time and policy time

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Korea’s last five presidential elections have largely been shaped by public frustration with the previous administration. Each new president gained early momentum by exposing corruption around their predecessor or highlighting policy failures. Few voters had a clear grasp of the candidates’ visions for governance or long-term policy agendas. Winning office has often owed more to the electorate’s desire for retribution than to future-oriented plans.New administrations typically devote their early months to consolidating political power. Former President Lee Myung-bak oversaw prosecutorial investigations into the late President Roh Moo-hyun and his associates. Under former President Park Geun-hye, infighting between pro- and anti-Park factions and disputes over party nominations consumed energy. Former President Moon Jae-in launched sweeping campaigns to “eradicate deep-rooted evil” and reform prosecution. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration became entangled in internal party struggles and nomination battles. All reflect an early focus on political leverage, often at the expense of governance.This emphasis on politics overlooks the unforgiving demands of state management. Korea is not a country where merely maintaining existing policies suffices. Politics operates as a zero-sum contest where victory brings control, but policy is a complex equation with countless variables and stakeholders. Simplistic approaches often backfire. Moon’s income-led growth strategy and real estate measures, initially pursued with confidence, became cautionary examples of failed policy.The pandemic illustrated the tension between political and policy outcomes. The government spent 14 trillion won ($10 billion) to distribute 1 million won in emergency relief per household. The Korea Development Institute found this offered short-term boosts for small businesses but little lasting recovery. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) noted that while universal distribution was administratively efficient, targeted aid for small merchants might have been more effective. In the United States, stimulus checks were tiered by income, and Canada supported restaurants and small businesses through rent subsidies, wage assistance, interest-free loans and deferred taxes. Moon’s universal payments helped his party secure a landslide victory in the April 2020 general elections, yet policy benefits for small businesses proved limited. This gap led the current Lee Jae Myung administration to consider further debt relief for struggling merchants.While political time advances through visible confrontation and performance, policy time often slips away. Neglecting the latter risks long-term stagnation as Japan’s “lost decades” show. Korea now faces new challenges. China’s “Made in China 2025” strategy has propelled its manufacturing competitiveness, surpassing Korea in many sectors within a decade. Outside China, Korea remains unique in its breadth of industrial strength—from steel, petrochemicals, autos, and shipbuilding to semiconductors, smartphones, and defense. Trade accounts for nearly 88 percent of Korea’s GDP. In just half a century, a nation surrounded by major powers and divided by the demilitarized zone rose from poverty to a top-10 economy. MIT professor Alice Amsden once observed that Korea faced a crisis nearly every year but failed to overcome none, crediting the determination of entrepreneurs, officials and citizens alike.The country’s rise was aided by three tail winds: China’s delayed opening, the global market boom under neoliberalism and Japan’s long stagnation. Those conditions have faded. Korea now confronts a three-fold threat — China’s scale-driven industrial challenge, the breakdown of free trade norms and the disruptive force of artificial intelligence.If each administration spends its early tenure in political time, policy time continues to slip away, leaving public discontent to mount by the end of the term. The cycle repeats, powering the next wave of political upheaval. For a government that campaigned on pragmatism, the Lee administration must prioritize policy over politics. Only tangible policy achievements can ultimately safeguard political survival.