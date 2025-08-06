Lilies bloom and fade in quiet resilience

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A brief gust of cool wind prompted me to stroll through the garden, where summer had already taken root. The lilies were in their fleeting cycle of bloom and decay. Lilies are quintessential bulb plants, storing nutrients in their roots to produce flowers the following year. Tulips, daffodils, and Muscari share the same trait, yet unlike them, lilies bloom in summer rather than spring. That timing holds the secret to their grandeur. Drawing not only from their bulbs but also from the energy accumulated through months of photosynthesis, they open blossoms of unmatched size and fragrance.Lilies are found across the temperate zones of the Northern Hemisphere, and Korea has its own native species. Locally, we call themrather than the Sino-Korean term for lily. Varieties such as(morning-star lily),(Lilium elegans),(tiger lily), and(Manchurian turk’s-cap lily) bear reddish flowers speckled with black, unlike the white lilies more familiar in the West. Abroad, these vibrant species are often called tiger lilies. The Chinese characters for lily — 百合 — do not mean “white flower,” but rather “a hundred joined as one,” a reflection of the bulb’s layered scales forming a single root.The genus name in the West, Lilium, carries the sense of “true” or “authentic.” In European tradition, lilies held elevated status. In Greek and Roman mythology, the flower symbolized Hera, queen of the gods. Royal crests and coats of arms often incorporated its form, making the lily a mark of nobility. I planted lilies in my own garden about eight years ago. They usually bloom amid the heat and monsoon rains, often escaping my attention, yet they unfailingly release large blossoms and fill the air with fragrance.This season, I cut a few stems to place in a vase by my desk. Plants never withhold effort because it is too hot or too cold. They simply strive, rooted in place, exhausting themselves to fulfill their brief purpose. In that quiet persistence lies a reminder: Some things cannot be changed, and the best we can do is adapt and give our all where we are planted.