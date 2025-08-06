 Giants' Lee Jung-hoo stretches extra-base hit streak to 5 games
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo stretches extra-base hit streak to 5 games

Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 14:20
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants scores on a single by Patrick Bailey off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft during the clubs' MLB regular-season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 5. [YONHAP]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants scores on a single by Patrick Bailey off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft during the clubs' MLB regular-season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 5. [YONHAP]

 
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has extended his extra-base hit streak to five games.
 
Lee went 1-for-4 with his 26th double of the season in the Giants' 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

Lee hit a ground-rule double down the left field line in the top of the sixth inning, and now has an extra-base hit in his career-best five straight games.
 
He had a double in each of the first three games of that streak before hitting a triple in Monday's game.
 
With 26 doubles, Lee ranks eighth in the National League (NL) and first on the Giants. His nine triples put him alone in second place in the NL, five behind Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
 
Lee is batting .450 (9-for-20) so far in August, having hit safely in all five games this month.
 
For the season, Lee is hitting .258/.326/.410 with six homers and 46 RBIs in 108 games.
 
Elsewhere in the majors Tuesday, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays was held out of the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
 
Hampered by injuries, Kim is hitting just .222/.314/.311 in 14 games with a home run and three RBIs.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jung-hoo Giants Baseball San Francisco

More in Baseball

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo stretches extra-base hit streak to 5 games

Girl group i-dle throws first pitch at LA Angels game

Korean pitching prospect Shim Jun-seok released by U.S. minor league team

Twins welcome back slugger Dean from injury

Clubs in virtual tie for 1st in KBO set for weekend clash in Seoul

Related Stories

Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo nabs second three-hit game of the season in win over Cincinnati

San Francisco Giants' Lee Jung-hoo fails to hit for first time in 5 games

Giants' Lee adds to MLB hit total after being held hitless in previous day

SF Giants' Lee Jung-hoo gets 2 hits in 4-3 win over Phillies

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo extends hitting streak to 7 games in loss to Detroit Tigers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)