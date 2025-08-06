Giants' Lee Jung-hoo stretches extra-base hit streak to 5 games

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has extended his extra-base hit streak to five games.Lee went 1-for-4 with his 26th double of the season in the Giants' 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.Lee hit a ground-rule double down the left field line in the top of the sixth inning, and now has an extra-base hit in his career-best five straight games.He had a double in each of the first three games of that streak before hitting a triple in Monday's game.With 26 doubles, Lee ranks eighth in the National League (NL) and first on the Giants. His nine triples put him alone in second place in the NL, five behind Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks.Lee is batting .450 (9-for-20) so far in August, having hit safely in all five games this month.For the season, Lee is hitting .258/.326/.410 with six homers and 46 RBIs in 108 games.Elsewhere in the majors Tuesday, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays was held out of the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.Hampered by injuries, Kim is hitting just .222/.314/.311 in 14 games with a home run and three RBIs.Yonhap