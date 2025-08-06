Korean pitching prospect Shim Jun-seok released by U.S. minor league team

Once a can't-miss prospect, Korean pitcher Shim Jun-seok has been cut by his U.S. minor league team.The Florida Complex League Marlins, the Rookie-level affiliate of the Miami Marlins, said Tuesday that they have released the 21-year-old right-hander.Shim was regarded as a likely first overall pick at the 2022 KBO draft, but he skipped the draft in hopes of landing a deal with a Major League Baseball club.Then in January 2023, Shim signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who gave him a $750,000 signing bonus.Slowed by injuries, though, Shim has not yet lived up to his hype. While with Duksoo High School in Seoul, Shim dealt with elbow, back and toe injuries. Over in the United States, Shim suffered back and shoulder problems.Shim logged only eight innings in Rookie ball in 2023. In July last year, the Pirates traded him to the Marlins for outfielder Bryan De La Cruz.Shim went 0-3 with a 10.80 ERA in 13 1/3 innings this year, striking out 16 but walking 23.In the 2022 KBO draft, the Hanwha Eagles held the first pick. After Shim pulled out, the Eagles selected another hard-throwing right-handed pitcher, Kim Seo-hyeon.Kim has emerged as one of the league's top closers this year. He ranks fourth with 24 saves and boasts a 1.93 ERA for the Eagles. The Eagles are in second place as they try to reach the postseason for the first time since 2018.Yonhap