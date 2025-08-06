 Korean pitching prospect Shim Jun-seok released by U.S. minor league team
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Korean pitching prospect Shim Jun-seok released by U.S. minor league team

Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 12:52
Shim Jun-seok throws during a game against Chungam High School at Sinwol Baseball Park in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on Aug. 5, 2022. [KIM KYOUNG-ROK]

Shim Jun-seok throws during a game against Chungam High School at Sinwol Baseball Park in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on Aug. 5, 2022. [KIM KYOUNG-ROK]

 
Once a can't-miss prospect, Korean pitcher Shim Jun-seok has been cut by his U.S. minor league team.
 
The Florida Complex League Marlins, the Rookie-level affiliate of the Miami Marlins, said Tuesday that they have released the 21-year-old right-hander.
 

Related Article

 
Shim was regarded as a likely first overall pick at the 2022 KBO draft, but he skipped the draft in hopes of landing a deal with a Major League Baseball club.
 
Then in January 2023, Shim signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who gave him a $750,000 signing bonus.
 
Slowed by injuries, though, Shim has not yet lived up to his hype. While with Duksoo High School in Seoul, Shim dealt with elbow, back and toe injuries. Over in the United States, Shim suffered back and shoulder problems.
 
Shim logged only eight innings in Rookie ball in 2023. In July last year, the Pirates traded him to the Marlins for outfielder Bryan De La Cruz.
 
Shim went 0-3 with a 10.80 ERA in 13 1/3 innings this year, striking out 16 but walking 23.
 
In the 2022 KBO draft, the Hanwha Eagles held the first pick. After Shim pulled out, the Eagles selected another hard-throwing right-handed pitcher, Kim Seo-hyeon.
 
Kim has emerged as one of the league's top closers this year. He ranks fourth with 24 saves and boasts a 1.93 ERA for the Eagles. The Eagles are in second place as they try to reach the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Yonhap
tags korea kbo florida complex league marlins shim jun-seok hanwha eagles major league

More in Baseball

Korean pitching prospect Shim Jun-seok released by U.S. minor league team

Twins welcome back slugger Dean from injury

Clubs in virtual tie for 1st in KBO set for weekend clash in Seoul

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo records 1st 4-hit game of MLB career

Eagles and Twins bolster rosters with midseason moves ahead of postseason push

Related Stories

Light-hitting shortstop hopes rare homer sparks turnaround at plate

With strong support system, Eagles ace Ponce having blast in first KBO season

Eagles continue rebuild after another year at the bottom

Kim Kyung-moon, Yang Hyeon-jong chase history in close of KBO season

KBO on pace to break attendance record after topping five million fans in fewest games
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)