Son Heung-min spotted at LAFC-Tigres match ahead of expected transfer to LAFC
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 14:42
Korean football star Son Heung-min, who announced his departure from Tottenham Hotspur after more than a decade with the club, was spotted on Tuesday at BMO Stadium during Los Angeles FC (LAFC)'s match against Tigres UANL of Mexico.
Sitting in the VIP section with club officials, Son’s presence was broadcast live on Apple TV and quickly spread across social media platforms.
During the match, LAFC displayed a message on the stadium’s giant screen: “Welcome Son Heung-min. LAFC Forward.” Although this was not an official announcement, the crowd responded with loud applause as Son smiled and clapped following LAFC’s first-half penalty goal.
Son had flown into Los Angeles International Airport earlier that day. Though he avoided the crowd by using a private exit, fans recognized his black jacket — the same one he wore when departing from Incheon International Airport. At Incheon, Son spent about 36 minutes signing autographs for some 200 fans. When one fan said, “See you in L.A.,” he had jokingly replied, “Who’s going to L.A.?”
The joke now appears to have been a soft confirmation. Reports from The Associated Press and ESPN state that Son has completed his transfer from Tottenham to LAFC.
According to ESPN, Son will join LAFC for $26 million, making it the most expensive transfer in MLS history. The previous record was the $22 million paid for Emmanuel Latte Lath by Atlanta United. Son is also expected to earn more than Sergio Busquets, currently third in MLS with a reported $8.64 million annual salary.
In a press release issued in English and Korean, LAFC said that it would hold a press conference for a major announcement at 2 p.m. Wednesday local time — 6 a.m. Thursday in Korea — at BMO Stadium. While the team did not name Son directly in the press release, the timing and circumstances leave little doubt.
Son had hinted at a move abroad earlier this month, citing his desire to prepare fully for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States.
“The World Cup is going to be important. It could be my last World Cup, and I want to be in an environment where I will be able to pour my everything into it," said Son.
Though Saudi club Al-Ittihad had offered Son a lucrative contract in 2023 and again this summer, LAFC won out — reportedly with encouragement from Son’s father, Son Woong-jung, who favored a move prioritizing the development of Son Heung-min's football career over commercial gain.
LAFC currently ranks sixth in the MLS Western Conference with 10 wins, six draws and six losses. Los Angeles is home to the largest Korean population in the United States, with around 320,000 residents, which is expected to ease Son Heung-min's adjustment.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
