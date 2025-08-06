'Westerners are taught these manners': Sonny's umbrella faux pas sparks online debate
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 14:37
Korea national football team captain Son Heung-min has become the subject of a heated online debate after a rainy interview drew criticism over his perceived lack of courtesy toward a female reporter.
The controversy emerged after a post-match interview at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday, where Tottenham Hotspur played a friendly against Newcastle United that ended in a 1-1 draw.
In a now-viral online post titled “You’ll get a harsh reality check as a Korean woman if you understand this photo,” screenshots compared Son with fellow Tottenham defender Ben Davies during their separate interviews with the same reporter. While Davies held the umbrella over the reporter, Son stood with a mic in one hand and the other behind his back as she held the umbrella over both of them.
The post quickly gained traction, racking up over 120,000 views and 1,800 comments in less than a day. Critics argued that Son failed to show basic manners, especially in contrast to Davies, whom many praised as “raised with natural courtesy.”
Some commenters applauded Davies for his gesture, writing, “Westerners are taught these manners from a young age,” while others questioned the backlash against Son. Defenders noted that Son was seen in a second photo holding a transmitter in the hand behind his back, which explained why both hands were occupied, while some noted that the football shorts do not have pockets and Davies appeared to tuck the transmitter in his waistband, as is common in post-match interviews.
Others pointed to Son’s long history of courteous behavior. A fan at the airport on the day of his departure recalled Son personally greeting every supporter and signing autographs. “He’s always been polite throughout his career,” the fan wrote. “Even now, as he considers a transfer, he’s widely respected for his character.”
This isn’t the first time Son has been highlighted for his manners. In November 2019, the Daily Mail reported on a viral moment when Son shielded a child mascot from the rain using his bare hands during a match against Sheffield United. The touching image earned widespread praise.
In October 2023, after a Premier League match against Luton Town, Son was again recognized for gently placing a microphone down with both hands following a post-match interview. Former England defender Rio Ferdinand, who conducted the interview and watched as Son placed the mic on the table, turned to his co-presenters and said, “What a guy, huh?”
Fans online describe Son as someone who “knows how to respect others” and “gives Korea a positive image as a nation with good manners and values.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
