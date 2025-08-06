Women's volleyball coach referred to disciplinary committee over abuse allegations
Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 12:17
Kim Jong-min, head coach of the Korea Expressway Corporation Hi-Pass women’s volleyball team, has been referred to the Korea Volleyball Federation’s (KOVO) disciplinary committee after the Sports Ethics Center under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism requested disciplinary action over alleged verbal abuse and threatening behavior against a team coach.
KOVO plans to convene the committee in the fourth week of August and is currently coordinating the schedules of its members, the agency said Wednesday.
Kim has been under investigation since February after a coach on his team filed a criminal complaint accusing him of assault and workplace bullying.
During the Sports Ethics Center’s investigation, Kim admitted, “I lost my temper and threw a remote control on the table. The coach raised their chin and came too close, so I pushed their shoulder to maintain distance.”
The Sports Ethics Center's review committee determined that shouting verbal abuse or slurs could constitute violence even if thrown objects do not make physical contact.
It also said that a coach in a position of authority pushing another coach in front of colleagues, or making remarks implying dismissal, amounted to psychological intimidation and abuse of power.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
