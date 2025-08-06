 Women's volleyball coach referred to disciplinary committee over abuse allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Volleyball

print dictionary print

Women's volleyball coach referred to disciplinary committee over abuse allegations

Published: 06 Aug. 2025, 12:17
Kim Jong-min, head coach of the Korea Expressway Corporation Hi-Pass women’s volleyball team, gives instructions during a V League women’s match against the Gwangju AI Peppers at Pepper Stadium in Seo District, Gwangju, on Nov. 22, 2024. [YONHAP]

Kim Jong-min, head coach of the Korea Expressway Corporation Hi-Pass women’s volleyball team, gives instructions during a V League women’s match against the Gwangju AI Peppers at Pepper Stadium in Seo District, Gwangju, on Nov. 22, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Kim Jong-min, head coach of the Korea Expressway Corporation Hi-Pass women’s volleyball team, has been referred to the Korea Volleyball Federation’s (KOVO) disciplinary committee after the Sports Ethics Center under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism requested disciplinary action over alleged verbal abuse and threatening behavior against a team coach.
 
KOVO plans to convene the committee in the fourth week of August and is currently coordinating the schedules of its members, the agency said Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
Kim has been under investigation since February after a coach on his team filed a criminal complaint accusing him of assault and workplace bullying.
 
During the Sports Ethics Center’s investigation, Kim admitted, “I lost my temper and threw a remote control on the table. The coach raised their chin and came too close, so I pushed their shoulder to maintain distance.”
 
The Sports Ethics Center's review committee determined that shouting verbal abuse or slurs could constitute violence even if thrown objects do not make physical contact. 
 
It also said that a coach in a position of authority pushing another coach in front of colleagues, or making remarks implying dismissal, amounted to psychological intimidation and abuse of power.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags korea volleyball kim jong-min Korea Expressway Corporation Hi-Pass sports ethics Korea Volleyball Federation

More in Volleyball

Women's volleyball coach referred to disciplinary committee over abuse allegations

Former V League star Lee Jae-yeong joins Japanese side Victoryna Himeji

Korean women's volleyball team crashes out of VNL at bottom of table

Korea steps closer to relegation after 3-1 loss to Poland in Volleyball Nations League

MBC opens recruitment for volleyball show starring Kim Yeon-koung

Related Stories

Hillstate win in straight sets against Altos, extending streak to 5

Altos shorthanded as player walks out after argument with coach

Age is just a number for top middle blocker Jung Dae-young

Hillstate set new record with 15-game winning streak

Korea jet off to Sofia for next stage of Volleyball Nations League
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)