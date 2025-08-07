 Antitrust regulator says U.S. firms will be treated equally under proposed online platform rules
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Antitrust regulator says U.S. firms will be treated equally under proposed online platform rules

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 12:09 Updated: 07 Aug. 2025, 14:29
The Fair Trade Commission building in Sejong is pictured in this file photo from 2018. [YONHAP NEWS TV]

The Fair Trade Commission building in Sejong is pictured in this file photo from 2018. [YONHAP NEWS TV]

 
U.S. companies will be treated the same as domestic firms under Korea's proposed regulations for online platforms, the country's antitrust watchdog said Thursday, in response to a recent inquiry from the U.S. House of Representatives.
 
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said its formal response has been delivered to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.
 

Related Article

 
"The current enforcement of the law, as well as future legislative discussions, will be conducted without discrimination between domestic and foreign companies, applying the same legal principles and standards to all," the FTC said in a press release.
 
The agency also noted that the proposed bill is still under review and requires further parliamentary discussions, pledging to continue gathering input from stakeholders throughout the legislative process.
 
The committee sent a letter to the FTC last month, requesting a briefing on the current state of Korea's competition policy, details of the proposed legislation on online platforms and its potential impact on U.S. companies.
 
On the campaign trail, President Lee Jae Myung had pledged to prevent the abuse of market dominance by global online platform operators through new regulatory measures, such as limiting commission fees and banning unfair practices.
 
During the recently concluded tariff negotiations, the United States reportedly raised concerns over a wide range of nontariff measures implemented by Seoul, such as the online platform regulations and an ongoing import ban on American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.
 
Under the last-minute deal reached last week, the United States agreed to reduce its reciprocal tariff on Korean imports from 25 percent to 15 percent. In return, Korea committed to investing $350 billion in the United States.

Yonhap
tags korea online platform online marketplace law united states tech

More in Economy

Korea's current account surplus streak hits record in June at $14B

Antitrust regulator says U.S. firms will be treated equally under proposed online platform rules

Korea trade envoy says Samsung, SK Hynix will not be subject to 100% U.S. tariffs on chips

The art of the spiel

Number of working Koreans aged 55 to 79 surpasses 10 million

Related Stories

Korea may take another shot at big tech with 'platform' bill

Alibaba.com launches Trade Assurance service in Korea

Naver, Kurly join forces in fresh grocery delivery to challenge Coupang

HYBE subsidiary to launch creator-centered fan platform next year

More women in 50s, 60s finding part-time caretaking jobs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)