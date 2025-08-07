Korea trade envoy says Samsung, SK Hynix will not be subject to 100% U.S. tariffs on chips
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 11:47
Korea's top trade envoy Yeo Han-koo said on Thursday that chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will not be subject to 100 percent U.S. tariffs on chips.
Yeo said on the radio that among various countries, Korea will face the most favourable U.S. tariff rates on chips under the trade deal between Washington and Seoul.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)