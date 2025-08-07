 Korea trade envoy says Samsung, SK Hynix will not be subject to 100% U.S. tariffs on chips
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea trade envoy says Samsung, SK Hynix will not be subject to 100% U.S. tariffs on chips

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 11:47
 
Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo speaks during a meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 6. [YONHAP]

Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo speaks during a meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Aug. 6. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's top trade envoy Yeo Han-koo said on Thursday that chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will not be subject to 100 percent U.S. tariffs on chips.
 
Yeo said on the radio that among various countries, Korea will face the most favourable U.S. tariff rates on chips under the trade deal between Washington and Seoul.
 

Related Article


Reuters
tags Korea trade tariffs

More in Economy

Korea trade envoy says Samsung, SK Hynix will not be subject to 100% U.S. tariffs on chips

The art of the spiel

Number of working Koreans aged 55 to 79 surpasses 10 million

Two-thirds of Gen Z will pay more for products from 'ethical' companies

Global investment banks raise Korea's growth outlook to 1%

Related Stories

Trump says will send letters, probably starting Friday, laying out tariff rates

Top Trump officials to meet with Chinese counterparts as trade war continues

Finance, trade ministers to head to Washington to press for tariff deal

Korea to 'intensify negotiations' with U.S. after Trump's 25% tariff announcement

U.S. continues to have 'productive' talks with Korea to reduce 'unfair' trade barriers: White House
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)