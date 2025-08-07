 Korea's current account surplus streak hits record in June at $14B
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea's current account surplus streak hits record in June at $14B

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 13:31 Updated: 07 Aug. 2025, 14:31
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Containers for export are piled up at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 1. [NEWS1]

Containers for export are piled up at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 1. [NEWS1]

 
Korea posted its largest-ever current account surplus in June, amid a 26-month trading surplus streak.
 
The current account surplus reached $14.27 billion in June, up from $10.14 billion the previous month and $13.1 billion in June last year, according to preliminary balance of payments data released by the Bank of Korea on Thursday. This is the largest monthly surplus on record and marks the third-longest surplus streak since the 2000s.
 

Related Article

From January to June, the cumulative surplus totaled $49.37 billion, a year-on-year increase of about $9.2 billion compared to the same period last year.
 
The goods account recorded a $13.16 billion surplus in June, up from $10.66 billion in May. It was the third-highest monthly figure on record after $14.52 billion in September 2017 and $13.32 billion in March 2016.
 
Exports totaled $60.37 billion, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier, driven by gains in both IT products such as semiconductors and non-IT items like pharmaceuticals. By category, exports of computer peripherals rose 13.6 percent, semiconductors 11.3 percent and pharmaceuticals 51.8 percent.
 
Export-made cars are seen parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 1. [NEWS1]

Export-made cars are seen parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 1. [NEWS1]

 
However, shipments of passenger cars, petroleum products and steel products fell by 0.3 percent, 0.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.
 
Regionally, exports to the European Union and Southeast Asia rose by 14.7 percent and 6 percent, while exports to the United States and China slipped by 0.5 percent and 2.7 percent.
 
Imports stood at $47.21 billion, posting a modest increase of 0.7 percent after three months of decline. Capital goods imports rose 14.8 percent, led by semiconductor manufacturing equipment and semiconductors, which jumped 38.8 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively.
 
Consumer goods imports increased 7.6 percent, with direct consumer goods and passenger vehicles up 10.9 percent and 7.3 percent. However, falling energy prices led to a 6.4 percent decline in raw material imports — with petroleum products down 33.1 percent, coal 25.9 percent and crude oil 15.2 percent.
 
Grocery shoppers look around displays at a large supermarket in Seoul on Aug. 5. [NEWS1]

Grocery shoppers look around displays at a large supermarket in Seoul on Aug. 5. [NEWS1]

 
The services account posted a $2.53 billion deficit, widening from the previous month’s $2.28 billion and $1.64 billion a year earlier. The travel account was $1.01 billion in the red, compared to a $950 million deficit in May, due to a decrease in the number of inbound travelers.
 
The primary income account recorded a $4.16 billion surplus, nearly double the $2.15 billion in May, mainly due to a sharp rise in dividend income, which jumped from $1.59 billion to $3.44 billion.
 
Outbound direct investment by Korean nationals rose by $3.92 billion, while inbound foreign direct investment increased by $740 million.
 
In securities investment, Korean investors expanded overseas stock purchases by $9.84 billion, while foreign investors increased their holdings of Korean bonds by $5.41 billion.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea surplus June Bank of Korea

More in Economy

Korea's current account surplus streak hits record in June at $14B

Antitrust regulator says U.S. firms will be treated equally under proposed online platform rules

Korea trade envoy says Samsung, SK Hynix will not be subject to 100% U.S. tariffs on chips

The art of the spiel

Number of working Koreans aged 55 to 79 surpasses 10 million

Related Stories

Korea logs $7.4 billion current account surplus as chip exports recover

Current account sees an unusual surplus for April

Korea’s current account registers $1.61 billion surplus in September

Current account in the black for 15th straight month

Korea reports current account surplus in September
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)