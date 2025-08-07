Foreign investors net purchase Korean stocks for 3rd month in July amid market rally

Foreign investors net purchased Korean stocks for the third consecutive month in July as the local stock market continued to perform well, data showed Thursday.Offshore investors bought a net 3.41 trillion won ($2.46 billion) worth of Korean stocks last month, following a net purchase of 3.07 trillion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.Foreigners had been net sellers of Korean stocks for nine consecutive months through April, but turned to net buying in May.Following purchases in July, offshore investors owned 921.6 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 27.7 percent of total market capitalization.By country, investors from the United States were the top buyers, net purchasing 2.48 trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from Ireland with 765 billion won, according to the data.In the local bond market, foreign investors purchased a net 3 trillion won worth of bonds last month, marking the sixth consecutive month of net buying.Their holdings of local bonds had come to 307.7 trillion won as of the end of July, accounting for 11.4 percent of listed bonds here, the data showed.In July, the benchmark Kospi rose more than 6 percent, hitting a yearly high of 3,254.47 on July 30.Yonhap