Hanbok heyday

Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 18:22
Visitors explore a variety of exhibits related to hanbok (traditional Korean apparel) at “Hanbok Store 2025,” held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 7. Featuring a record 150 hanbok brands this year, the event offers traditional and modern hanbok styles, fabrics, and accessories — such as ribbons, norigae (traditional Korean accessory worn with hanbok, typically hanging from the coat strings or waistband of a woman's outfit), and hairpins — at discounts of up to 80 percent. [NEWS1]
