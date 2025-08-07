Hanbok heyday

Visitors explore a variety of exhibits related to(traditional Korean apparel) at “Hanbok Store 2025,” held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 7. Featuring a record 150 hanbok brands this year, the event offers traditional and modern hanbok styles, fabrics, and accessories — such as ribbons,(traditional Korean accessory worn with hanbok, typically hanging from the coat strings or waistband of a woman's outfit), and hairpins — at discounts of up to 80 percent. [NEWS1]