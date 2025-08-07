Hyundai, Mercedes and 2 others to recall over 24,000 vehicles due to faulty parts

Hyundai Motor, Mercedes-Benz Korea and two other automakers will voluntarily recall more than 24,000 vehicles to address various component defects, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday.The four companies, including Renault Korea and MAN Truck & Bus Korea, are recalling a combined 24,555 units across 21 different models, the ministry said in a press release.The recalls were issued due to several defects, including a faulty engine control unit in the Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC sedan, potential loosening of wheel fastening nuts in Hyundai's Solati van and a defective vacuum pump system in Renault Korea's SM6 sedan, the ministry said.Vehicle owners can check whether their vehicles are subject to the recall by visiting the government website at www.car.go.kr or calling 080-357-2500.Yonhap