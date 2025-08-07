Hyundai Motor unveils development of 5 vehicles in collaboration with GM
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 09:22
Hyundai Motor will begin development of five vehicles together with General Motors (GM), announcing plans to launch them in 2028.
Hyundai Motor revealed the lineup of five models that will be developed in collaboration with GM on Thursday. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding for comprehensive cooperation in September last year, but this marks their first joint development effort.
The models include four next-generation vehicles for the Latin American market — a midsize pickup, a compact pickup, a compact passenger car and a compact sport utility vehicle — all of which will be compatible with both internal combustion and hybrid systems. The fifth model is an electric commercial van for the North American market.
"We expect the mass production of these jointly developed vehicles to result in annual sales and production of more than 800,000 units," said Hyundai Motor.
Under the agreement, GM will develop the midsize truck platform, while Hyundai will take the lead on the compact vehicle platforms and the electric van.
While the companies will share common vehicle platforms, each will also develop distinct exterior and interior designs to align with their respective brand identities. For now, collaboration on design and engineering is underway for the Latin America-bound models, with a target launch date of 2028. Production of the electric commercial van in the United States is also expected to begin the same year.
The companies plan to launch a joint sourcing initiative across North and South America for materials, transport and logistics. They are also reviewing potential cooperation in raw materials, components and complex systems, and aim to work together on sustainable manufacturing in the area of low-carbon steel.
"Hyundai's strategic collaboration with GM will help us continue to deliver value and choice to our customers across multiple vehicle segments and markets," said Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz. "Our combined scale in North and South America helps us to more efficiently provide our customers more of what they want — beautifully designed, high-quality, safety-focused vehicles with technology they appreciate."
The new vehicles will target the largest segments in the Central and South American markets, as well as the commercial segment in North America, according to Shilpan Amin, GM's senior vice president and global chief procurement and supply chain officer.
"By partnering together, GM and Hyundai will bring more choice to our customers faster and at a lower cost," Amin said. "These first co-developed vehicles clearly demonstrate how GM and Hyundai will leverage our complementary strengths and combined scale."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
