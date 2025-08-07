 Korean Air forms strategic partnership with Chinese tourism giant Ctrip
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korean Air forms strategic partnership with Chinese tourism giant Ctrip

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 12:09 Updated: 07 Aug. 2025, 14:34
A Korean Air plane takes off from from an airport. [KOREAN AIR]

A Korean Air plane takes off from from an airport. [KOREAN AIR]

 
Korean Air, Korea's leading air carrier, said Thursday it has forged a strategic partnership with Ctrip, China's largest online tourism agency, to strengthen its presence in the country's travel market.
 
Under the partnership, the two companies will jointly explore opportunities in China's outbound travel market and provide a range of tailored services for customers.
 

Related Article

 
The partnership includes the operation of an official Korean Air store on Ctrip's platform, development of exclusive travel packages featuring Korean Air flights and targeted promotions for business travelers.
 
Korean Air said it expects the partnership to help attract more travelers from the Greater China region and contribute to cultural exchanges between the countries.
 
Ctrip is a subsidiary of global travel service provider Trip.com Group and offers booking services for flights, hotels and trains within mainland China, and has more than 300 million users.
 
According to the Korea Tourism Organization, Chinese travelers ranked first among all foreign visitors to Korea last year, with arrivals from the country recorded at around 4.6 million.
 
In the first half of 2025, travelers from China rose 13.8 percent on-year to 2.52 million.
 
The upcoming temporary visa waiver by the Korean government for Chinese group tourists, set to begin late September, is expected to further boost travel demand from the country.

Yonhap
tags korean air china ctrip tourism travel flight

More in Industry

Samsung SDI-powered EV sets Guiness World Record

Kensington hotels to allow guests to move between Jeju properties with 'flex' package

Korea's current account surplus streak hits record in June at $14B

Hyundai, Mercedes and 2 others to recall over 24,000 vehicles due to faulty parts

Kakao's Q2 net profit soars 97% on platform growth, equity gains

Related Stories

Korean carriers expand routes to China as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels

Travel agencies flooded with customers are short on staff

Normal is on the horizon and international flights take off

Korean Air ending in-flight services earlier before landing amid concern over safety

Incheon-bound Korean Air flight delayed in Vietnam after bird collision
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)