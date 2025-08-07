Samsung SDI-powered EV sets Guiness World Record
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 14:55 Updated: 07 Aug. 2025, 17:10
- KIM JU-YEON
An EV powered by Samsung SDI's cylindrical batteries set a Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric car on a single charge.
The Lucid Air Grand Touring, the work of U.S. automaker Lucid Motors, drove 1,205 kilometers (749 miles) in July 2025 in a trial journey between St. Moritz of Switzerland, and Munich, which included alpine roads, highways and secondary roads.
The electric sedan broke the previous record of 1,045 kilometers set in June.
The Grand Touring can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in as little as 3.2 seconds, delivers up to 831 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h, Samsung SDI said Thursday.
Samsung attributed the record-breaking journey to Lucid’s in-house power train platform, design and engineering combined with Samsung's battery technology.
Samsung's 21700 cylindrical batteries charged the Lucid Grand Touring's battery pack, which can gain up to 400 kilometers of range in 16 minutes. The range is possible due to the battery pack's advanced battery cell, pack and ultrafast charging architecture, according to the Korean battery maker.
“With Samsung SDI’s cylindrical battery powering the world's longest-range vehicle, we have proven our technological prowess,” a Samsung SDI official said in a press release. “We will strengthen our partnership with Lucid to expand our global market share and accelerate the development of products that combine differentiated performance and safety.”
Samsung has supplied Lucid with batteries since 2016, when the automaker developed and launched the Lucid Air Dream Edition and subsequent models.
