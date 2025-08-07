Kensington hotels to allow guests to move between Jeju properties with 'flex' package
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 14:13
- YOON SO-YEON
E-Land Park will offer a "Jeju Flex" package that will allow visitors to move freely among Kensington Resort’s three Jeju locations — in Jungmun, Seogwipo and Hallim — through Dec. 19, the hotel and resort company said Thursday.
Jeju Flex is a bundled program that allows travelers to choose freely among the three Kensington Resort properties in Jeju. The package starts at 287,900 won for a three-night stay at Kensington Resort Seogwipo, including tax.
Guests booking a three- or four-night stay can receive discounted room rates and additional perks at the resorts’ facilities. The benefits include a 20 percent discount on a three-night stay, one complimentary breakfast buffet for three people — two adults and one child — one free admission for three people to either a swimming pool or a local tourist attraction, a 10,000-won ($7) voucher usable at restaurants or retail shops such as Kenimall or Kenishop, and one voucher for a 10 percent discount at on-site facilities.
The package was created in response to a customer survey conducted earlier this year among those who said they preferred traveling across different parts of the island rather than staying in just one location, according to E-Land Park.
Kensington Resort Jeju Jungmun, located in the Jungmun Tourist Complex near popular destinations such as Camellia Hill and Yeomiji Botanical Garden, offers ocean views from all rooms. A guest-only Water Play Zone is open at the resort through Sunday, Sept. 14.
Kensington Resort Seogwipo mainly features rooms designed for groups of four, making it suitable for families. The resort’s outdoor pool is open for the same period as the one in Jungmun. It is located near Gangjeong Stream and Akgeun Stream with peaceful walking paths surrounded by nature.
Kensington Resort Jeju Hallim offers rooms that can accommodate up to eight people. It is located about a 10-minute drive from Hyeopjae and Geumneung Beaches, giving guests easy access to the seaside.
“We launched the Jeju Flex package to meet the growing demand from customers who want to enjoy the many different charms of Jeju,” said Kensington Hotels and Resorts. “We will continue to develop customized offerings based on customer feedback.”
