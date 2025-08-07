Smilegate signs deal to distribute upcoming AAA game
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 17:26
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Smilegate has entered a deal with Absurd Ventures to distribute the U.S. production studio's upcoming sci-fi title.
The Korean publisher did not disclose the value or term of the deal in its announcement Thursday but said it is making a “full-scale” investment in its development. The game does not yet have a release date.
Absurd Ventures was established in 2021 by Dan Houser, the former creative director and lead writer of the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption franchises. Houser is also the upcoming game's lead writer and creative director.
The new title will be based on the ongoing “A Better Paradise” universe created by Absurd Ventures. It is being released in podcasts and will get its first novel edition in October.
“We are thrilled to take on this new challenge in the global AAA game market alongside Dan Houser and Absurd,” said Sung Joon-ho, CEO of Smilegate. “We are confident that the strong storytelling of the ABP universe, combined with the development capabilities of the Absurd team, will result in an outstanding title.”
Smilegate invested an undisclosed amount in Absurd Ventures last year.
“Absurd Ventures was set up to tell new and different kinds of stories and to create what I hope are interesting and compelling original experiences,” said Houser. “This new game is an opportunity to go somewhere entirely different and to take players on an entirely new adventure.
“I am excited to be going on this journey with the amazing team that we are building here at Absurd Ventures and am grateful that we are partnering with Smilegate, who really understand and support our vision.”
