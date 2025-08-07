A lesson from a puppy that dared (KOR)

He burst into the lecture hall, breathless and late. Professor Jerzy Neyman’s statistics class was already in full swing. On one side of the blackboard, two problems were written. Assuming they were homework, he quickly copied them into his notebook.At home, he struggled to solve the questions, which seemed far more difficult than usual. After several days of effort, he managed to solve both and submitted them to Professor Neyman.Some time later, he awoke to a knock on his front door. There stood Neyman, visibly excited. “You solved two famous unsolved problems in statistics!” he exclaimed. The problems on the blackboard had not been homework but open mathematical challenges that Neyman had introduced to his students.The late student was George Dantzig (1914–2005), later hailed as the father of linear programming. His accidental achievement became one of the most celebrated anecdotes in the history of modern mathematics.I once had a similar, though less triumphant, experience while visiting a university in the United States. A professor there handed me a problem, suggesting I try it for a week. Back home, I locked myself in a room and wrestled with it, but a week passed without progress.The professor’s casual “one week” lingered in my mind. Driven by curiosity, I kept at it for a month. Eventually, I admitted defeat and returned to him, dejected. With a gentle smile, he revealed the truth. “That problem is a variation of the Riemann Hypothesis, one of the greatest unsolved problems of the 20th century. If you had solved it, your name would be in history.” At that moment, I felt my strength leave me.Both Dantzig and I were like naïve puppies unaware of the tigers we faced. The difference was that Dantzig caught his tiger, while I was caught by mine. History is a place where exhilaration and disappointment coexist.Every day, countless such “puppies” wander into uncharted intellectual territories. The back alleys of history are crowded with their attempts. Many call it a land of sorrow, yet these wanderers feel an indescribable catharsis there. Failure itself is not a tragedy. The beauty lies in the challenge.그는 수업에 늦어 헐레벌떡 강의실로 뛰어들어갔다. 네이먼 교수의 통계학 수업이 한창이었다. 칠판 한쪽에는 두 개의 문제가 적혀 있었는데 숙제인 듯했다. 서둘러 노트에 옮겨 적었다. 집에 돌아온 그는 문제를 풀려고 노력했으나 평소보다 어려웠다. 며칠 후 가까스로 두 문제를 모두 풀어 네이먼 교수에게 제출했다. 얼마의 시간이 흘렀을까. 어느 날 아침, 그는 현관문을 두드리는 소리에 잠에서 깼다. 문을 여니 네이먼 교수가 문 앞에 서서 흥분한 목소리로 외쳤다. “당신은 통계학의 유명한 미해결 문제를 두 개나 풀었소!” 칠판에 쓰여있던 문제는 숙제가 아니라 네이먼 교수가 학생들에게 소개한 미해결 난제였다. 지각이 빚어낸 이 극적인 사건의 주인공은 선형계획법의 아버지로 불린 조지 댄치그(1914~2005·사진)다.오래전 미국의 한 대학을 방문했을 때의 일이다. 그곳의 한 교수가 내게 재미있을 거라며 간단한 문제를 하나 적어 주면서 일주일만 풀어보라고 했다.나는 집에 돌아와 일주일 동안 방에 틀어박혀 문제를 풀었으나 도무지 해결이 나질 않았다. ‘일주일’이라는 말이 마음에 걸렸지만, 호기심이 발동한 터라 한 달 동안 그 문제를 계속 풀었다. 그러나 결국 두 손을 들고 말았다. 의기소침해져서 교수를 찾아갔더니 그는 빙긋이 웃으며 말했다. “그건 사실 20세기 최고의 수학 난제인 ‘리만 가설’을 변형시킨 문제입니다. 그걸 풀었다면 당신은 역사에 길이 이름을 남겼을 겁니다.” 순간 온몸에 힘이 빠졌다.댄치그도 나도 모두 하룻강아지 범 무서운 줄 몰랐다. 다른 게 있다면 댄치그는 범을 잡았고 나는 범에게 잡혔다. 역사는 환희와 좌절이 공존하는 곳.오늘도 수많은 하룻강아지가 미지의 세계를 헤매고, 그들이 찾아들 역사의 뒤안길은 늘 붐빈다. 사람들은 그곳을 비애의 땅이라 부르지만, 하룻강아지들은 그곳에서 알 수 없는 카타르시스를 느낀다. 실패는 비극이 아니다. 도전이 아름다울 뿐!