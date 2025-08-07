Who can believe Kim Keon Hee’s claim of being a 'nobody'? (KOR)

On Aug. 6, Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, appeared publicly before special prosecutor Min Joong‑ki’s team and was questioned until late in the evening. She faces 16 allegations, including involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case, meddling in opinion polls and nominations with Myung Tae‑kyun, and ties to a shaman figure known as Geonjin Beopsa.While some former first ladies have been questioned privately, Kim is the first to stand before the press as a suspect. With Yoon already in detention, the sight of a former first lady drawing scrutiny is both dismal and embarrassing for the nation.Arriving at the special prosecutor’s office in central Seoul, Kim said, “I am truly sorry for causing concern as someone like me, a nobody,” before entering for questioning. The remark might have been a polite form of humility, but it also implied she was not a power broker at the heart of the scandals. Yet during the Yoon administration, was she really a “nobody”?The seven‑hour audio recordings released before the 2022 presidential election told a different story. They included comments such as “If I take power, they will not be safe,” and revealed her deep involvement in Yoon’s campaign. When allegations about her falsified resume and potential role in the Deutsch Motors scheme surfaced, Kim held a press conference in December 2021. She apologized for past mistakes, promised to “be careful to meet the public’s expectations,” and vowed to focus solely on the role of a presidential spouse.Despite that pledge, Kim quickly became the center of controversy. In September 2022, a hidden camera video showed her accepting a Dior mini bag from Korean American pastor Choi Jae‑young. Although the sting was questionable, it exposed the limits of her sense of public duty. Early in Yoon’s term, evidence emerged that the Unification Church sought to deliver expensive gifts to her through Jeon Sung‑bae, otherwise known as Geonjin Beopsa.Her promise to live up to public expectations proved hollow. In July 2024, prosecutors questioned her about the Deutsch Motors case not in the main prosecutors’ office but in a security facility used by the Presidential Security Service, reporting to the prosecutor general only 10 hours later. She was cleared of charges, a decision that further eroded public trust in the prosecution.Kim has also faced suspicion over efforts to reroute the Yangpyeong Expressway toward family‑owned land and alleged links to the Sambu Construction stock case. Some claims may be exaggerated, but no modern first lady has been mired in so many scandals.The special counsel must thoroughly investigate and hold her accountable for any unlawful conduct.어제(6일) 윤석열 전 대통령 부인 김건희 여사가 민중기 특별검사팀에 공개 소환돼 저녁까지 조사를 받았다. 도이치모터스 주가 조작, 명태균 여론조사 및 공천 개입, 건진법사 의혹 등 16가지 혐의를 밝히기 위해서다. 과거 대통령 부인이 비공개로 검찰 조사를 받은 적이 있지만, 김 여사처럼 피의자 신분으로 포토라인에 선 것은 이번이 처음이다. 윤 전 대통령이 구속수감된 마당에 전 대통령 부인까지 각종 의혹에 얽혀 수사를 받는 것은 참담한 일이자 국가적 망신이다.김 여사는 서울 종로구 특검 사무실에 도착해 “저같이 아무것도 아닌 사람이 심려를 끼쳐서 진심으로 죄송하다”고 말한 뒤 조사실로 향했다. ‘아무것도 아닌 사람’이라는 말은 의례적으로 자신을 낮춘 것일 수 있지만, 각종 비리 의혹의 중심이 될 만한 ‘권력자’가 아니라는 뜻도 된다. 그런데 윤석열 정권에서 김 여사는 정말 아무것도 아닌 사람이었나.20대 대선 직전 공개된 김 여사의 ‘7시간 녹취록’을 보면 “내가 정권 잡으면 무사하지 못할 것”과 같은 문제의 발언이 곳곳에 들어 있다. 윤 전 대통령의 선거 캠프에도 깊이 개입했음을 드러낸 언행도 있다. 대선 직전 자신의 허위 경력과 도이치모터스 주가조작 연루 의혹이 불거지자 2021년 12월 기자회견을 하고 “과거 잘못을 깊이 반성하고 국민의 눈높이에 어긋나지 않도록 조심하겠다. 남편이 대통령이 돼도 아내 역할에만 충실하겠다”고 밝혔다. 그럼에도 김 여사는 윤 전 대통령 재임 중 부적절한 처신으로 의혹의 중심에 놓였다. 2022년 9월 재미교포 최재영 목사를 만나 디올 미니백을 선물받는 과정이 몰래카메라에 그대로 찍혔다. 함정 취재는 잘못된 것이지만 김 여사의 공인의식이 어떤 수준이었는지를 보여준 사건이었다. 취임 초기 통일교 측이 건진법사 전성배씨를 통해 김 여사 측에 고가의 선물을 전달하려 한 정황도 속속 드러났다.“국민 눈높이에 어긋나지 않겠다”고 했지만, 검찰총장 출신의 대통령을 남편으로 둔 김 여사에겐 결과적으로 구두선에 불과했다. 지난해 7월 김 여사를 상대로 한 서울중앙지검의 도이치모터스 주가조작 사건 조사는 검찰청사가 아닌 경호처 보안시설에서 이뤄졌고, 검찰총장에겐 10시간 뒤에 보고됐다. 결과도 무혐의가 나왔다. 검찰이 신뢰를 잃게 된 이유 중 하나다. 이 밖에도 김 여사는 양평고속도로 노선을 일가의 땅이 있는 쪽으로 변경하려 했고, 삼부토건 주가조작에도 연루됐다는 의심까지 받고 있다. 물론 지금까지 제기된 의혹 중에는 부풀려진 것이 있을 수 있지만, 역대 대통령 부인 중 이 정도로 많은 구설수에 휩싸인 경우는 없었다. 특검은 각종 의혹을 철저하게 조사해 위법한 부분에 대해서는 엄정하게 책임을 물어야 할 것이다.