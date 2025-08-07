BigHit Music's new boy band Cortis to debut on Aug. 18
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 09:24
- YOON SO-YEON
BigHit Music's new boy band to follow in the footsteps of BTS and Tomorrow X Together will be named Cortis, the K-pop agency said Thursday.
The new band — comprised of members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho — will make its official debut on Aug. 18 as the agency's first new group in six years since Tomorrow X Together.
The name Cortis comes from the phrase "Color Outside the Lines" and means that the band will strive to be free from the rules set by society, according to BigHit Music.
"Cortis is a young creators' crew with all teenage members," the agency said. "They will be flaunting their creative talent through lyrics, songs, choreography and videography based on their own stories."
The members' faces were officially unveiled in a trailer video released on Thursday.
