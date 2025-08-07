 BigHit Music's new boy band Cortis to debut on Aug. 18
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BigHit Music's new boy band Cortis to debut on Aug. 18

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 09:24
Captured scenes from new boy band Cortis' trailer video [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Captured scenes from new boy band Cortis' trailer video [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
BigHit Music's new boy band to follow in the footsteps of BTS and Tomorrow X Together will be named Cortis, the K-pop agency said Thursday.
 
The new band — comprised of members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho — will make its official debut on Aug. 18 as the agency's first new group in six years since Tomorrow X Together.
 

Related Article

 
The name Cortis comes from the phrase "Color Outside the Lines" and means that the band will strive to be free from the rules set by society, according to BigHit Music.
 
"Cortis is a young creators' crew with all teenage members," the agency said. "They will be flaunting their creative talent through lyrics, songs, choreography and videography based on their own stories."
 
The members' faces were officially unveiled in a trailer video released on Thursday.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags BigHit Music HYBE BTS Tomorrow X Together Cortis

More in K-pop

Funeral for As One's Lee Min to be held privately according to family wishes

VCHA changes name to Girlset, enters new chapter with four members

BigHit Music's new boy band Cortis to debut on Aug. 18

2NE1's Park Bom to step back to focus on health

Lee Min, member of vocal duo As One, dies at 46

Related Stories

Tomorrow X Together to perform at major Japanese domes as part of world tour

Tomorrow X Together adds Japan, Macau dates to world tour

Tomorrow X Together's new album sells 1.43 million copies on release day

BigHit Music appoints Shin Seon-jeong as general manager

Tomorrow X Together to release new album on Nov. 4
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)