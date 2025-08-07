Blackpink kicks off European leg of world tour with France concerts
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 13:21
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group Blackpink kicked off the European leg of its “Deadline” world tour in Paris over the weekend, according to YG Entertainment on Thursday.
Two concerts were held at the Stade de France stadium, located north of Paris in Saint-Denis and the largest stadium in France — seating over 80,000 people. The venue hosted the 1998 FIFA World Cup final and the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The Blackpink shows garnered 110,000 concertgoers, a twofold increase from when the group performed at the same venue during its previous world tour, “Born Pink,” on July 15, 2023.
Blackpink is set to perform in Barcelona on Saturday and London on Aug. 15 and 16. The group will become the first female K-pop act to perform at Wembley Stadium, following in the footsteps of BTS and Psy, the only other K-pop artists to have graced the venue.
