Blackpink's Lisa performs in short-shorts in Paris, sparking online debate

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 17:37
Lisa of Blackpink in a bodysuit [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Lisa of girl group Blackpink is facing backlash from some users online for being “too provocative” during a recent performance in Paris.
 
The singer wore cutoff shorts and performed a pole dance routine and a sexually suggestive number with a male dancer.
 

The performance was part of Blackpink’s ongoing world tour, “Deadline,” which launched its European leg at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis over the weekend.
 
Some online users expressed concern that Blackpink’s underage fans might imitate the artist. Other users, however, argued that even more revealing outfits and provocative performances are common at the concerts of global pop stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, and that female K-pop stars are being held to unfairly high standards.
 
Blackpink will perform in Barcelona on Saturday and London on Aug. 15 and 16. The group will become the first female K-pop act to perform at Wembley Stadium, following the footsteps of BTS and Psy, the only other K-pop artists to have performed at the venue.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
