 Funeral for As One's Lee Min to be held privately according to family wishes
Funeral for As One's Lee Min to be held privately according to family wishes

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 11:47
Lee Min of vocal duo As One [BRANDNEW MUSIC]

Lee Min of vocal duo As One [BRANDNEW MUSIC]

 
The funeral for As One member Lee Min, who died on Tuesday, will be held privately at the wishes of her family, her agency Brandnew Music said Thursday.
 
Brandnew Music also said that it will halt all activities, including social media engagement and new album releases, for the time being in order to grieve Lee’s death. 
 

“The bereaved family and all Brandnew Music executives and staff are in great shock and sorrow at the sudden sad news,” the agency said in a statement. "The funeral will be held quietly in accordance with the family's wishes. We would be grateful if you could pray for the deceased's peaceful rest.”
 
The agency added that police are investigating the exact cause of death, and for the public to refrain from speculating on how Lee died.
 
Lee was found dead late Tuesday evening at her home. Her husband was the first one to find her body, according to Brandnew Music.
 
Fellow As One member Crystal reportedly flew in from the United States, where she resides, to attend Lee’s funeral, according to local media reports.
 
As One debuted in 1999. The female vocal duo was known for hits such as “Day by Day” (1999), “Desire and Hope” (2001) and “I’m Fine” (2001).
 
Lee remained active in the music scene until recently, appearing on KBS 2TV’s music talk show “The Seasons: Park Bogum’s Cantabile” on July 4 as a featured artist on a single by comedians Moon Se-yoon and rapper Hanhae.  
 
As One released the single “Happy Birthday to You” in June. She also worked as a music teacher alongside her performing career.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
