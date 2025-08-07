 HYBE, Geffen Records announce audition project to find new K-pop girl group
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

HYBE, Geffen Records announce audition project to find new K-pop girl group

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 16:02
Poster for “World Scout The Final Piece,” an audition project co-organized by HYBE and Geffen Records. [HYBE]

Poster for “World Scout The Final Piece,” an audition project co-organized by HYBE and Geffen Records. [HYBE]

 
HYBE and Geffen Records are gearing up for a joint global audition project to launch a new K-pop girl group, the K-pop powerhouse said Thursday.
 
Titled “World Scout The Final Piece,” the audition project is held across Japan. Applications began Wednesday and will continue through Sept. 22 via the official website.
 

Related Article

 
Women or non-binary people between the ages 15 and 24 are eligible to enter.
 
Audition winners will undergo a K-pop-style training program from October to December, developed by HYBE and Geffen Records for the U.S. market.
 
The final members for the new girl group will be selected after the training period, and will gear up for debut next year.
 
The entire process of the audition will be released as a reality show on the Japanese streaming service Abema in spring of 2026.
 
The two companies previously co-produced the six-member girl group Katseye, which debuted in June 2024 through the global audition program “The Debut: Dream Academy (2023). The group is known for songs “Touch” (2024), “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags hybe geffen records audition katseye abema

More in K-pop

Super Junior opens 20th-anniversary pop-up in Seoul

HYBE, Geffen Records announce audition project to find new K-pop girl group

U.S. K-pop fans buy CDs, but less than half go to concerts, Billboard survey reveals

Blackpink kicks off European leg of world tour with France concerts

Funeral for As One's Lee Min to be held privately according to family wishes

Related Stories

HYBE, Geffen Records to debut new girl group Katseye on June 28

K-pop's most diverse newcomers Katseye aim to push boundaries in the music scene

[INTERVIEW] For HYBE's 'Dream Academy' finalists, stardom is one stage away

HYBE to host 'The Debut: Dream Academy' to recruit new girl group members

Girl group Katseye releases two remixes of 'Gnarly'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)