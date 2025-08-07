 Super Junior opens 20th-anniversary pop-up in Seoul
Super Junior opens 20th-anniversary pop-up in Seoul

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 16:28
Teaser image for Super Junior's pop-up store “Grand Opening! SJ Market″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Super Junior is opening a pop-up store to celebrate its 20th anniversary, agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.
 
Titled “Grand Opening! SJ Market,” the pop-up will run from Aug. 15 to 31 at 121 Wangsimni-ro in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.
 

The pop-up is themed after a grocery store. Visitors will each be given a random ID card-themed photograph of the members and a list of the merchandise on sale, designed like a supermarket ad.
 
Reservations can be made online from Aug. 15 to 24 or on site from Aug. 25 to 31.
 
More information will be announced on the pop-up’s social media channels.
 
Super Junior debuted in 2005. The band has seen commercial success over the years with songs such as “Sorry Sorry” (2009), “No Other” (2010), “Mr. Simple” (2011), “Spy” (2012) and “Devil” (2015).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]


