U.S. K-pop fans buy CDs, but less than half go to concerts, Billboard survey reveals
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 14:03
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Four in 10 K-pop fans in the United States spend more than $100 annually on K-pop CDs, according to a recent survey by Billboard.
Despite the heavy spending, however, fewer than half the fans have ever been to a K-pop concert.
The findings were revealed in a report titled “K-Pop Fandom in the U.S.,” in which the music magazine sheds light on the consumption habits of people in the United States who are fans of K-pop.
The survey was conducted between Aug. 15 and 30 last year, targeting some 1,400 Billboard readers 14 years or older.
According to the report, 63 percent of respondents said they had purchased a K-pop CD in the past year. A combined 41 percent spent at least $100, with 20 percent among them saying they spent more than $250.
Half of respondents, at 52 percent, replied that they purchased multiple copies of the same album due to design differences or bonus content, such as additional tracks, in the past year.
“For many fans, albums are collectible items rather than a mere collection of songs,” the report noted. “Taylor Swift has received much attention for releasing album variants, but K-pop groups are arguably the leaders of the movement.”
Billboard also pointed out that many K-pop fans in the United States actively engage in collecting albums, apparel and official merchandise such as light sticks.
However, when it comes to concerts, U.S. K-pop fans appear to spend significantly less.
Fifty-three percent of respondents said they had not attended a single K-pop concert in the past year. Only 16 percent had been to three or more.
When asked why, 64 percent cited that their favorite artist didn’t have a concert in their area, and 56 percent said the tickets were too expensive.
The survey also revealed the age and gender demographics of K-pop fans in the United States. Eighty percent of respondents were female, and nearly half were under the age of 25. Only 12 percent were 55 or older.
While the age group of 45 to 54 only accounted for 11 percent, Billboard noted that they were the most avid spenders on K-pop merchandise and content. Eighty-two percent of respondents in that age group said they had purchased merchandise, such as T-shirts, posters and bags, in the last 12 months, the highest proportion of any age group. Over 60 percent also bought a light stick during that time, a stark contrast from 34 percent of teenagers aged 13 to 17.
