VCHA changes name to Girlset, enters new chapter with four members
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 10:44
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group VCHA has undergone a makeover, revealing its four-member lineup and a new name — Girlset.
The girl group released a new logo design along with a short trailer film on Thursday, signaling the new chapter of the JYP-made global girl group.
VCHA was formed as a joint project between JYP Entertainment and U.S. music giant Republic Records and consists of the six finalists of “A2K,” or America2Korea, a girl group audition program run by the two agencies from July to September 2023.
Former member KG left the group last December, claiming abuse from the agency, while Kaylee left in July on "mutual terms" — leaving four members remaining in the group: Lexi, Camila, Savanna and Kendall.
"The new name Girlset means that the group will set its own path without any restrictions, to realize their full potential," JYP Entertainment said in a press release.
"The four singers will target the global music market with the new name."
