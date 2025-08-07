Lim Yoon-a becomes innocent baker by day, devil by night in 'Pretty Crazy'
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 17:45 Updated: 07 Aug. 2025, 18:50
-
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
In "Pretty Crazy," a mystery-comedy film tinged with romance, actor Lim Yoon-a plays Sun-ji, a shy, soft-spoken baker who, each night, unknowingly becomes possessed by a brazen and slightly unhinged ghost who claims to be a demon.
"Honestly, I think I carry parts of both of these characters," Lim candidly told the press at a cafe in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Thursday, ahead of the film’s release on Aug. 13. “But after seeing the final movie, I’m almost embarrassed by how far I took it on set as the demon."
The story unfolds when her downstairs neighbor, Gil-gu, played by Ahn Bo-hyun, accidentally witnesses her startling transformation from meek and modest to wild and erratic. Having recently quit his office job, Gil-gu reluctantly becomes Sun-ji’s nighttime caretaker. But as he spends more time with the ghost inhabiting her body, an unlikely bond forms, and Gil-gu sets out on a mission to help free both Sun-ji and the ghost from each other.
As the ghost, Lim cackles, screeches, flops face down and stomps around, which might surprise audiences familiar with her image as an elegant member of Girls’ Generation, one of K-pop’s most iconic girl groups. To list a few of her antics, she jumps into the Han River, attempts to eat a cicada and wolfs down convenience store mini cakes with wild delight.
"I really did jump into the Han River — that was real," she said, adding that she completed the scene in a single take. "And as for those cakes, they were delicious. I had no trouble eating them."
Reflecting on the experience, Lim shared, "I do feel that I’ve broken through something within myself as an actor. I’ve never played a character this bold or high-energy. After this role, I felt a new sense of freedom.”
Transitioning from K-pop idol to actor hasn’t been without its challenges. As one of the most recognizable faces in Korean entertainment, Lim had to prove herself on screen under the scrutiny that often follows idol-turned-actors.
Her first lead role in film was in "Exit" (2019), a disaster-comedy directed by Lee Sang-geun, with whom she was reunited for "Pretty Crazy."
“I love how he brings human stories to life,” Lim said of director Lee. “He has a way of capturing the beauty and kindness in everyday life and between people. That was there in 'Exit,' but it feels even more present in 'Pretty Crazy.'"
While "Pretty Crazy" blends genres — comedy, mystery, occult and romance — it ultimately grounds itself in emotion. Beneath the humor and supernatural premise lies a story about empathy, connection and emotional healing.
For instance, the so-called demon isn’t really evil but a ghost burdened with pain and fear and acting out in self-defense. Gil-gu’s empathy for the ghost, and their bond that grows into something deeper than love, forms the emotional core of the story, alongside the ghost’s yearning for familial warmth, as seen in her attachment to Sun-ji’s father.
“I hope the movie leaves a quiet but lasting impression, and offers a sense of warmth and comfort to viewers,” Lim said. She added that watching the final cut moved her to tears. “Even though the story may seem far from reality, there’s something strangely real and comforting about it that lingers with you.”
Lim will remain in the spotlight with the release of her new K-drama "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty" set for Aug. 23. In this fantasy romantic comedy, she plays a chef who travels back in time and must win over a tyrant king with her cooking to survive.
She also recently celebrated the 18th anniversary of Girls’ Generation with her seven fellow members.
“We don’t see each other often because everyone is so busy, but whenever we meet, it feels like no time has passed,” she said. Lim added that they’ve discussed possible plans for their 20th anniversary, but nothing is set in stone yet.
When asked what continues to motivate her now, Lim, with a sense of groundedness, said: "The constant support and interest from fans has kept me going. I just focused on what was in front of me, moment by moment — without overthinking it."
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)