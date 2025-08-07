An exercise in communication

Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun, left, and United States Forces Korea spokesperson Col. Ryan Donald hold a press briefing about the upcoming Ulchi Freedom Shield joint exercise at the Defense Ministry in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Aug. 7.This year's exercise is set to take place from Aug. 18 to 28 and involves drills incorporating ″realistic″ threats aimed at enhancing the allies' capabilities across all domains, according to the two spokespeople.Lee said that some 18,000 Korean personnel are due to take part in the upcoming exercise, but that certain drills have been delayed to next month in light of ″training conditions.″