 Senior gov't official says Ulchi Freedom Shield was 'adjusted' to ease tensions with North Korea
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 18:47
Apache helicopters are on standby for the Ulchi Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 7. [YONHAP]

A senior Unification Ministry official said Thursday this year's annual summertime joint military exercise with the United States was "adjusted" as part of efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, following a decision to reschedule about half its field drills to next month.
 
The remarks came shortly after Seoul and Washington announced that the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise will take place as planned from Aug. 18-28, although 20 of the originally scheduled drills under the exercise have been postponed to next month.
 

Military officials cited the ongoing heat wave and flood damage as reasons for the partial postponement, though protests from North Korea also appear to have been taken into consideration.
 
A senior Unification Ministry official described the decision as an "adjustment" aimed at easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula under the Lee Jae Myung administration.
 
"The goal is to alleviate tensions and build peace and stability," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity, adding that the objective is shared by both the ministry and the Lee administration.
 
"I hope [this] will contribute to easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula," the official added.
 
Adjusting the UFS has been a key focus in inter-Korean relations since Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, protested the exercise, describing the Lee administration as no different from his hard-line predecessor in a statement last week.
 
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young immediately said he would propose adjusting the UFS exercise to President Lee as part of efforts to improve relations with Pyongyang.
 
The North Korean regime typically denounces joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington as war rehearsals and reacts furiously to them.
