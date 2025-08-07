 Lee to host Vietnam's top leader for summit talks next week: Presidential office
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 12:17
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung briefs the press on the upcoming state visit by Vietnam's General Secretary of the Communist Party, To Lam, at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Aug. 7. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung will host Vietnam's top leader To Lam for summit talks early next week, the presidential office said Thursday, as the two nations are expected to deepen cooperation in fields that include trade, investment and high-speed rail.
 
Lam will make a four-day trip starting Sunday in the first state visit by a foreign leader since Lee took office June 4, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing.
 

Lee and Lam will hold summit talks Monday, followed by a state banquet hosted by Lee, Kang said.
 
The two leaders plan to have in-depth discussions on political, security, trade and investment issues, as well as future strategic areas, such as nuclear power, high-speed rail, smart cities and science and technology, Kang said.
 
"Vietnam is one of our key comprehensive strategic partners and a core partner for cooperation among Asean," she said.
 
"The state visit by General Secretary To Lam is expected to reaffirm the two countries' commitment to developing bilateral relations in a more future-oriented and mutually beneficial direction, and also to serve as an occasion to further strengthen our cooperation with Asean."
 
Asean refers to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes Vietnam.

Yonhap
President Lee to meet Trump for first summit on Aug. 25, officials say

