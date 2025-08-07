 Chungnam, Kongju national universities to submit Glocal University 30 action plan as coalition
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Chungnam, Kongju national universities to submit Glocal University 30 action plan as coalition

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 12:06 Updated: 07 Aug. 2025, 13:29
Chungnam National University campus [CHUNGNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Chungnam National University campus [CHUNGNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
Chungnam National University and Kongju National University are submitting their final action plan together for the Glocal University 30 project, deciding to merge their campaigns amid support from both institutions.
 
After running online votes among faculty, staff and students from Monday through Wednesday, asking whether they would support submitting the final action plan for the Glocal University 30 project as a merged coalition, Chungnam National University announced that 60.83 percent of the weighted vote of 12,810 respondents were in favor of the move.
 

Related Article

 
The Glocal University 30 project offers funding of up to 100 billion won ($72 million) over five years to universities outside greater Seoul, encouraging schools to enhance their competitiveness in attracting students.
 
The Ministry of Education short-listed 18 applicants — which includes the coalition between Chungnam and Kongju national universities — and is waiting for them to submit the final action plan by Aug. 11.
 
Chungnam National University said during a faculty meeting on July 30 that it will not submit the action plan if less than 50 percent support the merger. Faculty votes were given a 50-percent weight, staff and teaching assistant votes were weighted at 30 percent, graduate students at 5 percent and undergraduate students at 15 percent.
 
Chungnam National University’s vote showed that 67.50 percent of the university’s professors, 77.89 percent of its accounting staff, 64.24 percent of the teaching assistants, 71.29 percent of the graduate students and 43.10 percent of related public sector staff said they supported the merger.
 
Out of the 9,278 undergraduate students who cast votes, 1,527, or 16.46, percent said they supported the plan.
 
On Kongju National University’s side, 81.24 percent of the faculty said they were for the merger. Around 69 percent of the staff and 54.43 percent of the undergraduate and graduate students said they supported it.
 
Based on the results, the two universities will turn in their final action plan to the Ministry of Education on Aug. 11.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Chungnam National University Kongju National University Glocal University

More in K-campus

Chungnam, Kongju national universities to submit Glocal University 30 action plan as coalition

From crafts to conversation, universities offer foreign students summer programs

Inaugural Seoul Job Fair for Internationals to take place this November

Hankuk University of Foreign Studies to open new bio-focused campus in Songdo

Jongno police aim to stamp out crime with tourist education program

Related Stories

Chungnam and Hanbat team up for $75M Glocal University 30 bid, again

Local governments pledge support for Glocal University 30 winners

Gyeongsang Nat'l Univ. to launch aerospace engineering school with Glocal University 30 funding

Student Startup Week kicks off in Daejeon

PNU and BNUE to merge, targeting March 2027 launch
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)