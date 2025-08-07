 North Korean swims to South, second defection under Lee administration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korean swims to South, second defection under Lee administration

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 09:51
North Korean residents are seen working on their farms, as observed from South Korea's city of Paju, Gyeonggi, on July 29. [YONHAP]

North Korean residents are seen working on their farms, as observed from South Korea's city of Paju, Gyeonggi, on July 29. [YONHAP]

 
A North Korean defected to South Korea across the West Sea late last month — the second defection under the Lee Jae Myung administration, following the case of a man who crossed the Military Demarcation Line on the central western front on July 3.
 
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Thursday, the military collected the defector in the Han River estuary’s neutral waters around dawn on July 31 and handed him over to the relevant authorities.
 

Related Article

 
The man is believed to have swum to Korea from the waters off Gyodong Island in Ganghwa County, Incheon, using plastic foam tied to his body.
 
The 2nd Marine Division reportedly detected the man using surveillance equipment and began closely monitoring him from north of the Northern Limit Line. After the man crossed the maritime border, troops secured him and turned him over to the authorities.
 
Gyodong Island is the northernmost island in the West Sea and lies just 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) from Yeonan County in North Korea’s South Hwanghae Province. In August last year, another North Korean resident defected on foot via the neutral waters near the island.
 
“The military identified the individual in the neutral waters of the Han River, tracked and monitored the movement, and secured custody,” said the JCS. “There were no unusual activities by the North Korean military.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags North Korea defector DMZ Han River

More in North Korea

Photo from North leader's flood control visit suggests shoddy embankment construction

North Korean swims to South, second defection under Lee administration

North Korean stamp features Korean martial arts taekwondo

South Korea's unification minister apologizes for Kaesong closure. But is it too late?

Pyongyang ignores Seoul's offer to return body of dead North Korean

Related Stories

Presumed defector took methodical route through DMZ, military says

People cool off by the river in Seoul as sweltering summer weather hits

Seoul's biggest summer festival to begin Friday

Ramen Library x Seoul water buses

Seoul opens registrations for annual triathlon event at Han River
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)