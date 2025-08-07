 Unification minister says ending rupture in inter-Korean ties is gov't responsibility
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Unification minister says ending rupture in inter-Korean ties is gov't responsibility

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 12:08
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young delivers a speech through video at the World Korea Forum at the University of Nairobi in the Kenyan capital on Aug. 6. [YONHAP]

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young delivers a speech through video at the World Korea Forum at the University of Nairobi in the Kenyan capital on Aug. 6. [YONHAP]

 
Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young has said inter-Korean relations have reached a complete cutoff in recent years, emphasizing that ending the rupture as soon as possible is a responsibility of the Lee Jae Myung administration.
 
Chung made the remarks in a speech delivered online during the World Korea Forum held Wednesday at the University of Nairobi in the Kenyan capital.
 

Related Article

"Over the past six years, inter-Korean relations have been cut off, with private-level contacts dropping to 'zero,'" Chung said. "Ending this complete cutoff in ties as soon as possible is a responsibility of the new government."
 
The minister emphasized that South and North Korea cannot be two separate countries, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's declaration in 2023 that the two Koreas are "two countries hostile to each other."
 
"As nothing remains unchanged in the world, North Korea's current two-state policy antagonizing the South will eventually change."
 
Chung also emphasized the importance of "consistency" in North Korea policy, noting that inter-Korean relations have swung dramatically between highs and lows depending on changes in the South Korean government.
 
 

Yonhap
tags north korea inter-korean relations ministry of unification chung dong-young

More in North Korea

Unification minister says ending rupture in inter-Korean ties is gov't responsibility

Photo from North leader's flood control visit suggests shoddy embankment construction

North Korean swims to South, second defection under Lee administration

North Korean stamp features Korean martial arts taekwondo

South Korea's unification minister apologizes for Kaesong closure. But is it too late?

Related Stories

New Unification Minister visits Panmunjom, aims to bring era of 'reconciliation' between Koreas

Records of first inter-Korean talks since division declassified

Unification Ministry to slash budgets of bodies promoting inter-Korean projects

Unification Minister nominee stresses steady dialogue with North

Regular inter-Korean call goes unanswered by North twice on Friday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)