PPP chief candidate Kim Moon-soo says Yoon welcome back in party
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 15:43
People Power Party (PPP) leadership candidate Kim Moon-soo said Thursday that he would accept former President Yoon Suk Yeol back into the party if he sought re-entry.
During a joint debate hosted by conservative YouTube commentators Jeon Han-gil, Ko Sung-kuk, Seong Chang-gyeong and Kang Yong-seok, Kim was asked whether he would allow Yoon to return.
“If he applies for membership, of course I’ll accept him,” Kim replied.
“He didn’t harm or kill anyone by declaring martial law,” Kim went on, referring to the blotched martial law declaration Yoon attempted during his presidency on Dec. 3, 2024. “The declaration was lifted in six hours.”
Kim shifted focus to the Democratic Party, claiming, “They’ve given so much money to North Korea — now it’s 10 billion won [$7.23 million],” and asserted, “Former President Moon Jae-in and President Lee Jae Myung should be held accountable.”
Asked whether he would visit Yoon at the Seoul Detention Center if elected party leader, Kim said, “Of course I’d want to go. But in politics, timing is everything. Whether it’s better to visit or to start a petition campaign to address the injustice — there are several options.”
“We must resist the Lee administration in our own way,” he added.
Kim also criticized the handling of Yoon’s recent encounter with the special counsel team, where reports claimed that the president was in his underwear when the team attempted to extract him from his cell for questioning.
“Yoon is being subjected to all sorts of human rights violations,” Kim argued. “Speculating on whether he was clothed or lying down in the detention center is a serious violation of his rights.”
“No reporters are allowed in detention centers, and no coverage is permitted,” Kim added. “That someone is essentially broadcasting live from there is a major human rights issue. The individuals responsible must be held accountable.”
Calling Yoon’s detention a “tragedy in Korea’s constitutional history,” Kim added, “It’s not just former President Park Geun-hye — every president our party has elected ends up this way. We need to reflect and change.”
Regarding allegations of election fraud popular with right-wing conspiracy theorists, Kim said, “I’ve spent more than 30 years in the party and witnessed every fraudulent election. I know the full details — who knows more than I do?” He reaffirmed his pledge to abolish early voting.
“There are many issues with early voting,” he said, “from whether the ballot boxes are sealed or printed properly to security camera coverage during transport and whether ballots are counted by hand or machine.”
On President Lee, Kim said, “Our main enemy domestically is Lee, and if we include North Korea, it’s Kim Jong-un. We are now in phase three of the democratization struggle — we must resist the authoritarian rule of Lee’s regime, which is crushing the legislature, judiciary, executive, media and religion.”
He also warned that “due to the Lee administration’s misguided populist policies, we must focus on preventing companies from fleeing the country.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
