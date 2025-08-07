Special counsel seeks arrest warrant for former first lady Kim Keon Hee
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 14:23
The special counsel team led by special prosecutor Min Joong-ki filed for an arrest warrant for former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Thursday, just one day after her initial questioning.
This marks the first time in Korean history that prosecutors have sought to detain a former first lady. If granted, it would be the first instance of both a former president and their spouse being detained.
The special counsel submitted the arrest warrant request to the Seoul Central District Court at 1 p.m. Thursday. Kim faces multiple charges: violating the Capital Markets Act by stock manipulation involving Deutsch Motors, accepting illegal campaign support and meddling in party nominations through a free opinion poll conducted by Myung Tae-kyun, a violation of the Political Funds Act, and accepting favors from shaman Jeon Seong-bae, also known as “Geon Jin,” which constitutes bribery.
The special counsel said it focused on charges for which it already had strong evidence, aiming to secure custody before proceeding with further questioning.
One of the key reasons cited for seeking pretrial detention was the risk of evidence tampering, given that Kim denied all charges. During Wednesday’s interrogation, investigators compared her responses to statements and evidence already obtained from other sources. Kim consistently denied the allegations, saying “That’s not true” or “I don’t know.”
Regarding the Geon Jin case, Kim reportedly claimed she had not seen Jeon, the shaman figure, since her husband’s election. However, investigators said they had records showing Jeon’s vehicle entered the Acrovista apartment complex — where the couple lives — in mid-2022.
That was when a former Unification Church executive, surnamed Yoon, gave Jeon a Chanel handbag, a Graff necklace worth about 60 million won ($43,380) and a box of ginseng powder to deliver to Kim. The special counsel said it had secured a transcript of a phone call in which Kim told Yoon, “The ginseng powder improved my health.”
Although the team initially considered summoning Kim again, her firm denial of all key allegations — involving Deutsch Motors, Myung and the shaman — led them to conclude that additional questioning without detention would serve little purpose. They chose instead to move immediately to request an arrest warrant.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JIN-HO,CHOI SEO-IN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
