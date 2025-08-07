Actor Park Si-hoo denies he facilitated homewrecking, threatens legal action
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 19:43
Actor Park Si-hoo has denied rumors that he introduced a woman to a married man and contributed to the breakdown of the man’s marriage, calling the claims "completely groundless" and announcing plans for legal action.
“We want to make it clear that the claims in the online post alleging that ‘actor Park Si-hoo introduced a woman to a married man and played a major role in the collapse of his family’ are entirely false," said Park’s agency, Hoo Factory, in an official statement Thursday. "We are taking swift action regarding this matter.”
The controversy began Tuesday when a netizen claimed on social media that Park introduced a woman to her husband, which led to the breakdown of their marriage. The post included text messages and photos as alleged evidence.
However, the woman identified in the post responded directly, denying any connection.
“I have never met any of the people mentioned in the post,” she wrote. “Using my photos without consent and spreading false information constitutes clear defamation. I am already facing misunderstandings and harm because of this. I have secured all relevant evidence and will consider legal action unless the post is promptly deleted and corrected.”
The woman’s ex-husband also spoke out in an interview with local media outlet YTN Star on Thursday, saying, “Park is just someone from my hometown. I was never introduced to a woman by him.”
He clarified that the photos mentioned in the messages were ones he had sent and were unrelated to Park. “I feel sorry for the damage caused to Park due to my personal issues,” he added.
Regarding the release of the text messages, he claimed that the netizen broke into his home while he was traveling and stole his business phone, passport, cash and jewelry. He said she then leaked the messages online. He has since filed a police report for theft and trespassing and an investigation is currently underway.
"We have retained legal counsel and are preparing both civil and criminal legal proceedings, including a complaint to the Press Arbitration Commission and a defamation suit against the individual who posted the false information," said Park's agency.
Hoo Factory also noted that it is gathering evidence against those spreading malicious and unverified claims about the actor.
“We are witnessing repeated cases of defamatory comments and the spread of false information targeting Park," said the agency. "We will pursue criminal complaints and take all necessary legal steps. No leniency will be given to those responsible, considering the significant damage inflicted on the actor.”
The agency further urged the public not to spread unverified claims or post defamatory content about its artist.
“We will make every effort to ensure the swift progression of criminal investigations and clarify through legal channels that the posts in question are false,” it said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
