Authorities investigate infectious outbreak at spinal pain treatment clinic
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 15:02
A suspected outbreak of infections following spinal pain treatment at a clinic in Gangneung has grown to 18 patients, with one death and four in intensive care. Health authorities have launched a full epidemiological investigation and will monitor patients who received treatment during a similar time frame for two months.
The number of suspected cases of medical-acquired infection increased to 18 as of 8 a.m., Thursday, up from eight cases reported on Monday, according to the province and the Gangneung city government on Thursday.
All affected patients had undergone spinal treatments such as nerve block injections for pain relief at the same clinic. They later developed severe pain, headaches, decreased consciousness and fevers, leading patients to make additional hospital visits.
Of the 18 patients, four are in intensive care units and 11 are being treated in general wards. Two patients have been discharged and one man has died. Eleven patients have tested positive for methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus, and the remaining seven are still being looked into.
The cases include 11 women and seven men, all over 40 years old, most in their 60s.
Health authorities began monitoring 444 people who received the same spinal procedure at the clinic starting in July. So far, they have checked the health status of 434 patients. Monitoring will be expanded to include 219 additional patients who underwent the same procedure starting June 1, checking for symptoms such as fever, increased pain, swelling and sensory loss.
Gangneung Public Health Center has sent text messages to patients who received the procedure during the affected period, and have advised them to visit the emergency rooms at GangNeung Asan Hospital or Gangneung Dongin Hospital if they develop symptoms. The hospitals have agreed to give priority care to patients who present the message.
“We are conducting a full survey of all patients who received treatment since June to ease public concerns,” said an official from the Gangwon provincial government. “Anyone experiencing symptoms should immediately contact the emergency room at GangNeung Asan Hospital.”
Investigations first began on July 28 when the infections were first reported to authorities. A team of 18 experts — including officials from the Gangwon Infectious Disease Control Support Group, Gangneung city, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the Capital Region Disease Response Center — has been formed.
The investigation team visited the clinic on July 30 and last Friday to examine the use of injectable drugs and the procedure preparation process, and to interview medical staff.
The KDCA is currently analyzing whether the bacteria found in the clinic and those detected in patients share the same genetic profile. The clinic suspended operations on Friday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK JIN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
