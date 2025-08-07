Bomb threat made against nonexistent swimming pool in Buan

Seoul Plaza to host exhibits commemorating 80 years of liberation

Honduras taking legal action against diplomat who returned from Korea over alleged assault: Seoul

Taiwanese duo given suspended prison sentences for filming U.S. base

Gov't allows return of trainee doctors to former hospitals to end standoff

Related Stories

Police probe Japanese-language fax threatening to blow up middle schools in Seoul

Suspect accused of planting improvised explosive in Gwangju caught on same day

1 person killed in explosion outside fertility clinic, police say act was ‘intentional’

Police begin search of Giheung Station in Gyeonggi after online threat

Police investigate fax from Japan threatening to blow up National Assembly, domestic facilities