 Bomb threat made against nonexistent swimming pool in Buan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Bomb threat made against nonexistent swimming pool in Buan

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 17:51
An emblem of police [YONHAP]

An emblem of police [YONHAP]

 
Police are searching for a suspect after a bomb threat was made against a swimming pool in Busan on Thursday.
 
An emergency call was made to the 112 hotline at around 2:30 p.m., claiming that an explosive device had been planted at a swimming pool in Hadan, according to the Saha Police Precinct.
 

Related Article

However, police say no such swimming pool exists in that neighborhood. Officers responded by dispatching a special response unit and a 40-member SWAT team to a local sports center on Eulsuk Island, near Hadan-dong, to search for explosives. Around 100 people using the facility were evacuated.
 
The incident follows a similar case earlier this week. On Tuesday at 12:36 p.m., a post titled “Shinsegae Department Store Bombing Notice” appeared on the online forum DC Inside. The message warned people to avoid the Shinsegae Department Store in Seoul, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the first floor and would detonate at 3 p.m.
 
Police evacuated around 4,000 people from the department store and restricted access to the surrounding area. No explosives were found.
 
Police special forces move after completing a bomb sweep at the Shinsegae Department Store in central Seoul on Aug. 5, following an online threat posted on a web forum claiming that explosives had been planted inside the building. [NEWS1]

Police special forces move after completing a bomb sweep at the Shinsegae Department Store in central Seoul on Aug. 5, following an online threat posted on a web forum claiming that explosives had been planted inside the building. [NEWS1]

 
Using the suspect’s IP address, police tracked down and apprehended a first-year middle school student at his home in Jeju at around 7 p.m. that same day. During questioning, the student reportedly said he was curious about how people would react to a bomb threat.
 
Another man who left a comment on a YouTube video about the bomb threat, saying he would also bomb the department store, was taken into custody by police on Wednesday.
 
Under Korea’s Criminal Act, Article 116, Clause 2, which went into effect in March, making threats that endanger the lives or physical safety of an unspecified number of people constitutes a public threat punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,500).


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Bomb Busan Korea

More in Social Affairs

Actor Park Si-hoo denies he facilitated homewrecking, threatens legal action

Gov't allows return of trainee doctors to former hospitals to end standoff

Taiwanese duo given suspended prison sentences for filming U.S. base

Honduras taking legal action against diplomat who returned from Korea over alleged assault: Seoul

Seoul Plaza to host exhibits commemorating 80 years of liberation

Related Stories

Police probe Japanese-language fax threatening to blow up middle schools in Seoul

Suspect accused of planting improvised explosive in Gwangju caught on same day

1 person killed in explosion outside fertility clinic, police say act was ‘intentional’

Police begin search of Giheung Station in Gyeonggi after online threat

Police investigate fax from Japan threatening to blow up National Assembly, domestic facilities
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)