Bomb threat made against nonexistent swimming pool in Buan
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 17:51
Police are searching for a suspect after a bomb threat was made against a swimming pool in Busan on Thursday.
An emergency call was made to the 112 hotline at around 2:30 p.m., claiming that an explosive device had been planted at a swimming pool in Hadan, according to the Saha Police Precinct.
However, police say no such swimming pool exists in that neighborhood. Officers responded by dispatching a special response unit and a 40-member SWAT team to a local sports center on Eulsuk Island, near Hadan-dong, to search for explosives. Around 100 people using the facility were evacuated.
The incident follows a similar case earlier this week. On Tuesday at 12:36 p.m., a post titled “Shinsegae Department Store Bombing Notice” appeared on the online forum DC Inside. The message warned people to avoid the Shinsegae Department Store in Seoul, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the first floor and would detonate at 3 p.m.
Police evacuated around 4,000 people from the department store and restricted access to the surrounding area. No explosives were found.
Using the suspect’s IP address, police tracked down and apprehended a first-year middle school student at his home in Jeju at around 7 p.m. that same day. During questioning, the student reportedly said he was curious about how people would react to a bomb threat.
Another man who left a comment on a YouTube video about the bomb threat, saying he would also bomb the department store, was taken into custody by police on Wednesday.
Under Korea’s Criminal Act, Article 116, Clause 2, which went into effect in March, making threats that endanger the lives or physical safety of an unspecified number of people constitutes a public threat punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,500).
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
