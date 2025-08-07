Bus driver in Gyeongju drives lost foreign passengers to destination in own car
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 17:09
A city bus driver in Gyeongju went the extra mile — literally — by personally giving a ride to two stranded foreign passengers in his car after completing his final bus run of the night.
The incident occurred Friday night, when Kim Soo-chan, a 65-year-old driver with Saecheonyeonmiso, a local bus company, was operating Route 51 through downtown Gyeongju, according to the Gyeongju city government on Wednesday.
As the bus neared its final stop, Kim noticed a foreign man and woman on board looking distressed. The pair had just realized that the last stop — near Munhwa High School — was 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles) away from their intended destination, Gyeongju KTX Station. The man was blind and carrying a white cane.
After reaching the final stop, Kim spoke with the passengers, assessed their situation and told them, “Please wait a moment.” He then drove them to Gyeongju Station in his own car.
The two passengers reportedly thanked Kim before continuing their journey.
The story came to light through Kang Ho-ji, an employee at the Naenam-myeon Administrative Welfare Center in Gyeongju, who happened to be commuting home on the same bus. Kang later shared the story and a photo — taken with the passengers’ consent — with others in the community.
“If anyone else were in my shoes, they would’ve done the same,” said Kim. “I’m just happy that our guests in Gyeongju were able to complete their trip without inconvenience.”
Kim previously received the TS Traffic Safety Hero Award in 2021 for performing CPR on a passenger who had gone into cardiac arrest.
“I thank Mr. Kim for quietly dedicating himself to the public at the frontlines of our city’s transportation system,” said Gyeongju Mayor Joo Nak-young. “I hope this warm gesture will leave a lasting impression on visitors to Gyeongju.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
