 Family of South Chungcheong man who died in downpour files criminal complaint against local gov't
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Family of South Chungcheong man who died in downpour files criminal complaint against local gov't

Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 16:08 Updated: 07 Aug. 2025, 16:46
Cheongji Stream overflows in Seosan, South Chungcheong, flooding roads and nearby farmland on July 17. [YONHAP]

Cheongji Stream overflows in Seosan, South Chungcheong, flooding roads and nearby farmland on July 17. [YONHAP]

 
The family of an elderly man who died during extreme rainfall in Seosan, South Chungcheong, last month filed a criminal complaint against local government and emergency officials, arguing that the public officials caused the man's “preventable” death.
 
The bereaved family on Thursday submitted the complaint to the South Chungcheong Provincial Police Agency, naming South Chungcheong Gov. Kim Tae-heum, Seosan Mayor Lee Wan-seop, Seosan Police Chief Hwang Jeong-in and Seosan Fire Chief Choi Jang-in as defendants of involuntary manslaughter due to occupational negligence and dereliction of duty.
 

Related Article
‘They failed in their duty’  
 
The family’s legal representative argued that the governor and mayor failed in their obligation to ensure disaster preparedness, while police and fire officials did not act swiftly to minimize the damage.
 
“This was a man-made disaster that could have been prevented with adequate pre- and post-disaster management,” the lawyer said.
 
Attorney Lee Ju-ha told the JoongAng Ilbo that although the victims had called for rescue, the authorities delayed a full road closure, worsening the situation. “Even with flood warnings in effect, no proper maintenance was conducted on the river,” said Lee.
 
Between midnight and 10:23 a.m. on July 17, Seosan was hit with 438.5 millimeters (17.3 inches) of rainfall, with an hourly peak of 114.9 millimeters. Flooded roads and overflowing rivers led to two fatalities, including the man whose family filed the complaint.
 
Debris clings to the collapsed frame of a greenhouse after more than 400 millimeters of rain hits Seosan, South Chungcheong, on July 17. [YONHAP]

Debris clings to the collapsed frame of a greenhouse after more than 400 millimeters of rain hits Seosan, South Chungcheong, on July 17. [YONHAP]



Flooded roads, stalled cars, delayed response
 
The first emergency call came at 3:59 a.m. from Seoknim-dong, where the Cheongji Stream had overflowed. Eight cars were stranded. Firefighters rescued three people by 5:14 a.m. and found a man in his 60s in cardiac arrest at 6:15 a.m. He was taken to Seosan Medical Center but later died.
 
The 80-year-old man was found dead at 11:25 a.m., the same day, nearby. Another 60-year-old had been en route to the hospital when his car stalled due to flooding. He reportedly called for roadside assistance after the engine cut out around 30 minutes into his drive.
 
The family argues that despite heavy rain warnings, local authorities failed to close the flood-prone area in time. Seosan City did not close the road until 6:30 a.m., over two and a half hours after the first emergency call.
 
Kim Gwang-yong, head of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s disaster management bureau, inspects emergency repair work at a damaged embankment in Seosan, South Chungcheong, on July 26. [NEWS1]

Kim Gwang-yong, head of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s disaster management bureau, inspects emergency repair work at a damaged embankment in Seosan, South Chungcheong, on July 26. [NEWS1]



Abandoned river project a factor?
 
Attorney Lee also pointed to the suspended Cheongji Stream restoration project as a major cause.
 
Started in 2013 by the provincial government, the project planned to widen a 9-kilometer (5.6-miles) stretch of the stream. Only 3.34 kilometers were completed before work was halted in 2017. The fatal flooding occurred near Namwon Bridge, within the unfinished 5.71-kilometer section.
 
The water from Cheongji Stream flows into Ganwol Lake and then into the Yellow Sea. Authorities believe the extreme rainfall caused backflow and overflow.
 
“Cheongji Stream is connected to several rivers and reservoirs and is structurally narrow,” said Lee. “According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety's hazard maps, this area is rated at the highest risk level.”
 
The family also criticized police and fire authorities for delays in rescue and search operations. The victim’s last known phone call was at 6:11 a.m., but his body was found more than five hours later.
 
Cheongji Stream overflows in Seosan, South Chungcheong, flooding roads and nearby farmland on July 17. [YONHAP]

Cheongji Stream overflows in Seosan, South Chungcheong, flooding roads and nearby farmland on July 17. [YONHAP]
‘Authorities must be held accountable’
 
“To keep citizens safe, police, local governments, and emergency services must work in close coordination,” Lee said. “In this case, they failed in their duty to prevent the disaster and respond promptly, and must be held accountable.”
 
Seosan City responded that it had received over 300 reports related to flooding that day, and the entire city was underwater. “There were unavoidable limitations to road closures,” a city official said.
 
Separately from the family’s complaint, the South Chungcheong provincial government is currently auditing whether Seosan’s response was appropriate at the time of the fatalities.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
tags Rainfall Korea Seosan

More in Social Affairs

Bus driver in Gyeongju drives lost foreign passengers to destination in own car

Family of South Chungcheong man who died in downpour files criminal complaint against local gov't

Former minor party leader Cho Kuk under consideration for Liberation Day special pardon

Yoon claims special counsel tried to carry him out of jail cell in chair

Authorities investigate infectious outbreak at spinal pain treatment clinic

Related Stories

SK On to invest $1.1B, quadruple domestic battery capacity

Torrential rains hit Seoul area Friday morning as flooding, traffic concerns grow

Respite

Soaring prices

Monsoon season to begin Thursday, heavy rainfall forecast through weekend
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)