Family of South Chungcheong man who died in downpour files criminal complaint against local gov't
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 16:08 Updated: 07 Aug. 2025, 16:46
The family of an elderly man who died during extreme rainfall in Seosan, South Chungcheong, last month filed a criminal complaint against local government and emergency officials, arguing that the public officials caused the man's “preventable” death.
The bereaved family on Thursday submitted the complaint to the South Chungcheong Provincial Police Agency, naming South Chungcheong Gov. Kim Tae-heum, Seosan Mayor Lee Wan-seop, Seosan Police Chief Hwang Jeong-in and Seosan Fire Chief Choi Jang-in as defendants of involuntary manslaughter due to occupational negligence and dereliction of duty.
‘They failed in their duty’
The family’s legal representative argued that the governor and mayor failed in their obligation to ensure disaster preparedness, while police and fire officials did not act swiftly to minimize the damage.
“This was a man-made disaster that could have been prevented with adequate pre- and post-disaster management,” the lawyer said.
Attorney Lee Ju-ha told the JoongAng Ilbo that although the victims had called for rescue, the authorities delayed a full road closure, worsening the situation. “Even with flood warnings in effect, no proper maintenance was conducted on the river,” said Lee.
Between midnight and 10:23 a.m. on July 17, Seosan was hit with 438.5 millimeters (17.3 inches) of rainfall, with an hourly peak of 114.9 millimeters. Flooded roads and overflowing rivers led to two fatalities, including the man whose family filed the complaint.
Flooded roads, stalled cars, delayed response
The first emergency call came at 3:59 a.m. from Seoknim-dong, where the Cheongji Stream had overflowed. Eight cars were stranded. Firefighters rescued three people by 5:14 a.m. and found a man in his 60s in cardiac arrest at 6:15 a.m. He was taken to Seosan Medical Center but later died.
The 80-year-old man was found dead at 11:25 a.m., the same day, nearby. Another 60-year-old had been en route to the hospital when his car stalled due to flooding. He reportedly called for roadside assistance after the engine cut out around 30 minutes into his drive.
The family argues that despite heavy rain warnings, local authorities failed to close the flood-prone area in time. Seosan City did not close the road until 6:30 a.m., over two and a half hours after the first emergency call.
Abandoned river project a factor?
Attorney Lee also pointed to the suspended Cheongji Stream restoration project as a major cause.
Started in 2013 by the provincial government, the project planned to widen a 9-kilometer (5.6-miles) stretch of the stream. Only 3.34 kilometers were completed before work was halted in 2017. The fatal flooding occurred near Namwon Bridge, within the unfinished 5.71-kilometer section.
The water from Cheongji Stream flows into Ganwol Lake and then into the Yellow Sea. Authorities believe the extreme rainfall caused backflow and overflow.
“Cheongji Stream is connected to several rivers and reservoirs and is structurally narrow,” said Lee. “According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety's hazard maps, this area is rated at the highest risk level.”
The family also criticized police and fire authorities for delays in rescue and search operations. The victim’s last known phone call was at 6:11 a.m., but his body was found more than five hours later.
‘Authorities must be held accountable’
“To keep citizens safe, police, local governments, and emergency services must work in close coordination,” Lee said. “In this case, they failed in their duty to prevent the disaster and respond promptly, and must be held accountable.”
Seosan City responded that it had received over 300 reports related to flooding that day, and the entire city was underwater. “There were unavoidable limitations to road closures,” a city official said.
Separately from the family’s complaint, the South Chungcheong provincial government is currently auditing whether Seosan’s response was appropriate at the time of the fatalities.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
