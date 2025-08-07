 Honduras taking legal action against diplomat who returned from Korea over alleged assault: Seoul
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 18:35
This undated file photo shows Korea's foreign ministry building in Gwanghwamun in central Seoul. [YONHAP]

The Honduran government is taking legal measures against its diplomat who recently left his post in Korea after allegedly assaulting a stranger in a public space in June, a Seoul official said Thursday.
 
The Honduran diplomat was booked without physical detention for allegedly harassing and assaulting a passenger on a subway train in the southeastern city of Busan. The diplomat was reportedly drunk at the time.
 

Media reports initially said the Honduran government had decided to waive the diplomat's immunity and allow Korean law enforcement to investigate the official. However, it has since been confirmed that Honduras ordered the diplomat to return home and informed Seoul that it would take the necessary legal action under its own laws.
 
"The Honduran government has initiated legal proceedings to summon the individual in question and hold the person accountable, and has expressed its full respect for our country's laws and regulations," a Foreign Ministry official said.
 
"They have stated that they are taking the incident very seriously and promptly relieved the individual of duty and made public their plans for further action," the official said.
 
The ministry had given a formal cautionary notice to the Honduran Embassy in Seoul.
 
Under the Vienna Convention, foreign diplomats are granted diplomatic immunity while serving at overseas missions in their host countries. While the immunity is guaranteed, those subject to an investigation can cooperate voluntarily.

Yonhap
