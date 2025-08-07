 Seoul Plaza to host exhibits commemorating 80 years of liberation
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 17:52
A render of ″Taegeukgi Hill,″ an installation of 300 spinning pinwheels symbolizing the Korean national flag, to be set up at Seoul Plaza to mark 80 years since Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Seoul Plaza will be transformed into a festive space in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule (1910-45) with a Taegeukgi-themed hill decorated with 300 pinwheels and a special train installation commemorating the independence movement.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that it will host a weeklong series of events from Saturday to Aug. 16 at Seoul Plaza to mark Liberation Day, which falls on Aug. 15.
 

Related Article

 
In front of Seoul Library’s main entrance, the city will construct a 45-meter-wide (147-feet), 5-meter-deep and 6-meter-high “Taegeukgi Hill” — an installation of 300 spinning pinwheels symbolizing the Korean national flag, which was waved in hopes of liberation.
 
Visitors can take photos near a replica of independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun’s (1879-1910) blood-written Taegeukgi pledge displayed on a “Dream Wall” and look out over the various events from the top of the hill. A photo event will also be held, where portraits taken by professional photographers can be posted to the official Instagram page for the “Liberation 80" campaign.
 
Two large installations shaped like trains will also be installed, symbolizing Korea’s railway history. One booth replicates Haebangjaho, the first domestically manufactured train after Korea’s liberation. The other is modeled after KTX-Cheongryong, the most advanced train currently in operation.
 
A render of the installation “Haebangjaho,” the first domestically manufactured train after Korea’s liberation, to be set up at Seoul Plaza to mark 80 years since Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

A render of the installation “KTX-Cheongryong,” the most advanced train currently in operation, to be set up at Seoul Plaza to mark 80 years since Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Inside each structure will be a themed exhibition. The Haebangjaho installation will feature “From Gyeongseong to Seoul: A Train Through the Liberation Era,” introducing independence fighters and foreign supporters. The KTX-Cheongryong train will present “From Seoul to the Future,” showing the transformation of Seoul and highlighting key sites related to the independence movement.
 
Another highlight is the “Rephotography” exhibition, which features 21 photo works juxtaposing historical and contemporary images of iconic Seoul landmarks. One piece compares Changgyeongwon, which was once opened as a zoo under colonial rule, with today’s Changgyeong Palace.
 
Another shows the transformation of Cheonggyecheon Stream from a shantytown to a modern urban stream — with images shifting depending on the viewing angle.
 
“Haebangjaho captures the story of our independence fighters, KTX-Cheongryong represents the future of Seoul, and the rephotography exhibition bridges past and present,” said Jo Jeong-guk, general director of Seoul’s Liberation 80 commemorative program.
 
A bird's-eye view of Seoul Plaza in front of Seoul City Hall outlines how it will be decorated to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

On Aug. 14, the eve of Liberation Day, the city will host an official ceremony at the multipurpose hall of Seoul City Hall. About 400 participants, including members of veterans’ organizations and descendants of independence fighters from abroad, will gather to reflect on the historical significance of liberation.
 
On Liberation Day itself, Seoul Plaza will host a commemorative concert featuring soprano Sumi Jo, crossover quartet La Poem and popular rock band Jannabi.
 
On Aug. 16, a musical concert titled “8.15 Seoul, My Soul” will be held at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul. Led by music director Kim Moon-jung, musical actors Yang Joon-mo, Min Woo-hyuk and Lina will perform selections from musicals such as “Hero” and “Les Misérables” alongside a full orchestra.
 
Throughout the event period, mime artists and actors will perform at various corners of the plaza. There will also be an independence-themed quiz event, and a Taegeukgi craft booth where children can make pinwheels and flags.
 
“To mark the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day, we designed a program that links the past and present, and conveys the value of history into the future,” said Yoon Jong-jang, head of Seoul’s Welfare Office. “We hope it becomes a moment for citizens to reflect on the meaning of liberation through this festive celebration.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
