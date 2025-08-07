Special counsel attempt to arrest Yoon fails for 2nd time due to 'stubborn refusal'
The special counsel team failed to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol for the second time on Thursday morning due to the ex-president's "stubborn refusal," it said.
"We tried to execute the arrest warrant at 8:25 a.m. at the Seoul Detention Center," the counsel told reporters.
"We used physical force but stopped at 9:40 a.m. in concern of a possible injury due to the suspect's stubborn refusal."
The counsel had entered the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, where Yoon is being held, at around 7:50 a.m.
The counsel's first attempt to arrest Yoon on Aug. 1 had failed after Yoon "continued to lie on the floor in his underwear and refused to comply with the arrest."
The court-issued warrant expires Thursday.
