 Special counsel attempt to arrest Yoon fails for 2nd time due to 'stubborn refusal'
Published: 07 Aug. 2025, 10:05
Special counsel team leaves the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, after failing to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Aug. 1. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The special counsel team failed to arrest former President Yoon Suk Yeol for the second time on Thursday morning due to the ex-president's "stubborn refusal," it said.
 
"We tried to execute the arrest warrant at 8:25 a.m. at the Seoul Detention Center," the counsel told reporters.
 

"We used physical force but stopped at 9:40 a.m. in concern of a possible injury due to the suspect's stubborn refusal."
 
The counsel had entered the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, where Yoon is being held, at around 7:50 a.m.
 
The counsel's first attempt to arrest Yoon on Aug. 1 had failed after Yoon "continued to lie on the floor in his underwear and refused to comply with the arrest."
 
The court-issued warrant expires Thursday.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol special probe martial law

